VIDEO: Police called to Harry Kane’s post-match interview after England’s World Cup bronze medal match with France - as media dispute breaks out in the mixed zone
Chaos erupts during Kane interview
The incident occurred while Kane was addressing the media in the mixed zone, reflecting on a historic performance that secured England’s best-ever finish on foreign soil. As the captain spoke, tension boiled over between members of the press pack situated directly in front of him.
A group of English journalists was claimed to have physically blocked and pushed the local reporter to prevent him from filming. The confrontation became physical enough to disrupt the flow of the interview, drawing the attention of other media representatives and tournament security staff. As the shoving match intensified, the local reporter called for assistance from both FIFA representatives and Miami Police Department officers stationed throughout the stadium. The footage shared on social media shows a police officer entering the crowded area and eventually escorting one of the individuals away in an attempt to restore order and de-escalate the conflict.
Watch the clip
Kane reflects on historic bronze
Despite the distractions surrounding his interview, the England captain expressed immense pride in the squad's achievements throughout the competition. Reflecting on the 6-4 victory over Les Bleus, Kane focused on the significance of the result for the nation's footballing history.
He stated: "I’m really proud. This is our highest finish in 60 years and our best result ever on foreign soil. To finish the tournament with a medal is the least we deserve for all the effort we’ve put in."
- Getty Images Sport
Support for Thomas Tuchel
In addition to discussing the match, Kane was asked about the impact of manager Thomas Tuchel, who has faced criticism from various political and public figures. Kane was quick to defend his manager's debut tournament performance and emphasised the learning curve involved in international management.
"He’s been incredible from a player’s perspective. This was his first tournament and he will learn from it," the captain stated firmly.
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