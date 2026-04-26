In a week where off-field talk threatened to overshadow his contributions on the pitch, Marcus Rashford provided the ultimate response at Estadio Coliseum. The England international was the hero of the hour, netting a spectacular second goal to ensure Barcelona capitalised on Real Madrid’s latest stumble. The goal itself was a throwback to the forward at his absolute best. As Getafe pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Rashford accelerated past the home side's defence to latch onto a searching ball over the top before finishing with composure. It was his 13th goal of a productive loan spell, or the third in the last four matches.
VIDEO: No catching Marcus Rashford! Barcelona loanee turns on the afterburners to register 13th goal of the season & fire Blaugrana closer to La Liga title
Rashford's lightning strike silences the critics
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Transfer uncertainty looms large
The goal comes at a delicate time for Rashford, with reports suggesting that Barcelona are hesitant about making his stay permanent. Despite his impact under Flick, the club's hierarchy, including sporting director Deco, are reportedly concerned about the financial implications oftriggering a £26 million ($35m) buyout clause.
It has been suggested that the Blaugrana are reluctant to commit to the transfer fee and Rashford's substantial wage package, leading to a potential U-turn on his future. However, performances like the one against Getafe will undoubtedly give the Barca board plenty to think about as they weigh up their options for the summer transfer window.
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Title within touching distance
While Rashford flourishes in Spain, his parent club Manchester United face their own challenges back in the Premier League. Michael Carrick's side are currently locked in a battle for European qualification, sitting just ahead of North West rivals Liverpool on goal difference. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s victory, coupled with Real Madrid dropping points, has put the Catalan giants in a commanding position with just 15 points left to play for. Blaugrana could effectively wrap up the title race on May 10, when they host their bitter rivals at the Camp Nou in a high-stakes Clasico encounter.