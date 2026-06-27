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'They have shocked some people' - USWNT star Mallory Swanson praises USMNT belief as she opens up on bond between national teams

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Speaking with GOAL, USWNT forward Mallory Swanson opened up on supporting the USMNT in person and the growing bond between the U.S. national teams.

The U.S. Women’s National Team has long set the standard for American soccer.

Four World Cups. Five Olympic gold medals. Generations of players who have stepped onto the world’s biggest stages and become models of excellence in the sport. Mallory Swanson has lived that standard herself as a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist with the USWNT, and now she is watching the U.S. men’s national team try to create a moment of its own.

"We're able to actually go to games and be there,” Swanson told GOAL when asked about feeling any connection to the men's team. “So I think that [connection] naturally kind of happens, which has been super special to just be able to support and be a fan of them and kind of like have their back and just continue to cheer for them.”

That support comes as the USMNT enters the Round of 32 with a belief that has grown throughout the tournament. The men’s team has not had the same history of dominance as the women, but it has always carried flashes of promise. Words like “potential” and “future” have followed this group for years. At this FIFA World Cup, though, the narrative is beginning to shift. Maybe it is the momentum of playing on home soil. Maybe it is simply the right group at the right time. But if you ask players from both U.S. national teams, they will point to the same thing: an internal belief, a “One Nation” mentality, and a feeling that this USMNT group can keep going.

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    Connection between USMNT and USWNT

    Other USWNT players have been going to games all over, with Gotham FC players like USWNT forward Jaedyn Shaw showing out to matches at Met Life, to Kansas City Current players like USWNT's Michelle Cooper and Croix Bethune showing out to Arrowhead Stadium. Trinity Rodman, a forward for the Washington Spirit even had the honor of throwing the coin toss ahead of the USMNT's game against Australia. Retired USWNT icon Alex Morgan spoke to GOAL previously about her pride and fandom towards both national teams, especially now being in the stands full-time.

    "First and foremost, I'm the biggest fan of the women's and the men's teams, so I just want to show up in the way that a lot of former players have shown up for me," Morgan said. "In the way that you know, Abby Wambach flew across the country to be with me for my U.S. retirement game last year. Those things matter so much."

    Whether it's showing up to games, attending watch parties, or just simply making the effort to speak openly about supporting their run, there's this bond; an unmatched connection between the two U.S. national teams that runs deep.

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    'Closing out all the outside noise'

    Swanson knows what it's like to shock people, especially as a player whose pathway was less traveled than most.

    "I think being on a World Cup team before, you learn to close out all the noise on the outside and what really matters is just the belief within the group and you can see that within them," Swanson said. "I think maybe they have shocked some people."

    Swanson didn't go the conventional route of playing college soccer before becoming a professional. In 2016, at just 17-years-old, Swanson (then Pugh) debuted for the USWNT. Later that same year, she made the 2016 Olympics roster for the U.S. and became the youngest Olympic goalscorer for the Americans. She then went on to make World Cup teams, too. Following her Olympic debut, she had the opportunity to continue her soccer career at UCLA, but decided to go pro and sign with the Washington Spirit in the NWSL. She's now on the Chicago Stars, where she's been since 2021. With her winning experience, Swanson insisted the locker room bonds will be key for the USMNT to prevail.

    "I think the biggest thing is just closing out all the outside noise, and what really matters is just what is happening on the internal," she said.

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    'I'm just excited for them'

    Swanson and the USWNT are one year out from the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, so she knows how quickly these moments can pass. For now, she is soaking up the rare chance to simply be a fan. When she is not playing, Swanson told GOAL that she, her husband, MLB player Dansby Swanson, and their baby daughter, Josie, have been watching as much of the World Cup as possible.

    "I'm like, no screen time, let's go outside!" Swanson said of her parenting style with Josie. "Except for sports, because we literally just watch sports all the time in this house, so just being able to share those moments [with her], because you only get to watch a World Cup so many times."

    If Swanson does catch a game outside the house, Buffalo Wild Wings has long been her go-to. It has been a favorite since her early club soccer days with teammates, and it remains one of her preferred places to watch. "We literally watch sports all the time, and I feel like Buffalo Wild Wings is a perfect place to be able to watch sports," she said. "And especially right now with the World Cup going on, there's honestly no better place."

    Asked how she feels watching the USMNT push into the Round of 32, Swanson made it clear she is not surprised by their run.

    "I'm just excited for them," she said. "I think I kind of knew that they were going to bring it, and I think that it's on home soil. I don't want to say prove people wrong, because that was just the expectation within this group."


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    'The whole country behind you'

    Wearing the crest, especially on home soil, is unlike anything else. The fans are different, the atmosphere is familiar, and family and friends are in just about every crowd. Swanson's face lights up when asked how North America hosting the World Cup makes her feel and how she imagines the USMNT's players are feeling.

    "The opportunity for them that they have to be able to play in front of their friends and their family, and also like every single game is a home game. Also, having the fans and the whole country behind you on home soil is just so special," she said.

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