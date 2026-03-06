'It's a great catalyst for next summer' - USWNT legend Alex Morgan says 2026 World Cup can drive 2027 Women's World Cup forward

Before sold-out stadiums, sipping tea celebrations, and the millions of young girls wearing the No. 13 jersey, Alex Morgan was simply a fast kid from Southern California with parents who didn't know a thing about the sport that she was born to play.
Over the next decade and then some, she became one of the biggest figures in women's soccer - helping lead the U.S. women’s national team to two FIFA Women’s World Cup championships and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Morgan’s career spanned 224 international appearances with 123 goals for the USWNT, while her club resume included titles with the Western New York Flash and Portland Thorns, a UEFA Women’s Champions League crown with Lyon, and the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot with San Diego Wave FC.
Now retired and seeing the sport from a different vantage point, Morgan believes the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in the United States could spark something even bigger.
"I'm excited for what can come of this World Cup; in the dreams and the passion that this can spark from so many little girls and boys around the country, and opportunities, and the increase of those for girls and boys in the sport of soccer," Morgan told GOAL.