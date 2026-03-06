'It's a great catalyst for next summer' - USWNT legend Alex Morgan says 2026 World Cup can drive 2027 Women's World Cup forward

Being on the other side of the game has been a natural adjustment. Morgan loves nothing more than being a fan. She's not just a frequent face in the crowd at women's soccer matches, but shows up for other sports too — from Unrivaled basketball in New York City to Olympic hockey games in Milan.

This summer, though, she’ll have a different set of events circled on her calendar.

Morgan says she plans to attend every U.S. men's match at the 2026 World Cup, eager to experience the tournament from the stands rather than the pitch.

"It's having the opportunity for girls to see these global icons and know there is a pathway for girls to become something equal to that."

As Morgan reflects on the tournaments she has played in, attended and watched, one thing stands out: soccer just keeps getting bigger.

"I look at just the history of the Women's World Cups and the growth of that, and you know, I started to be a part of that in 2011, in Germany. I saw the growth. Then in Canada, in France, and in Australia and New Zealand. And each time the bar has grown, both from the host country, each country that has a team there, and from FIFA."

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup will mark another leap forward, expanding from 32 teams to 48 and increasing the tournament to 104 matches — the largest World Cup ever staged.

Morgan believes that momentum will carry forward into the women’s game, with Brazil hosting the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"I think that Brazil hosting it is going to be, is going to be amazing. You know, FIFA has, is going to have so much [of an] emphasis on the women next summer, just as they have the men this summer...Opportunities for girls and boys, like in the sport and and the just the fan bases, I think for both men's and women's soccer at the professional level, can only go up from from here."