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USMNT youngster Diego Kochen reportedly set to leave Barcelona on loan with Danish side Lyngby Boldklub the favorites to sign 20-year-old goalkeeper
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What happened
Kochen is highly rated at Barcelona and spent much of last season rotating between Barcelona's first team and the reserves. While he did not see the field for the senior team, he did serve as teh team's third goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny, meaning he was part of 40 matchday squads for the Spanish giants.
Meanwhile, he featured in 20 games for Barca Athletic in the fourth tier of Spanish soccer last season. He has made one first team appearnace, albeit in a friendly game against Club America back in 2023.
According to ESPN, though, the club is open to letting Kochen leave on loan this summer to earn the playing time needed to further his development.
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Kochen's USMNT hopes
Kochen has been a regular for the U.S. on the youth level and has played for the U-16, 17, 19, 20, and 23 teams. The goalkeeper is eligible for Venezuela and Peru, but Kochen has solely been focused on playing for the USMNT.
He's gotten close. Kochen was called into the USMNT camp twice in 2024 and is spending this summer with the senior team as a training goalkeeper alongside Philadelphia Union rising star Andrew Rick, allowing the two youngsters an up-close look at the World Cup experience.
A potential landing spot
While Kochen's future is not fully decided, Lyngby Boldklub are the reported favorites to sign him on loan this summer.
The club was promoted to the Danish Superliga after this most recent season. They are reportedly open to taking Kochen in on a season-long loan, while Kochen himself is also open to the opportunity. Kochen's contract with Barcelona runs through 2028.
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What comes next?
Kochen will remain with the U.S. throughout the team's World Cup run, although he is not a member of the official roster and, as a result, is ineligible to play. After a win over Senegal this past weekend, the U.S. will face Germany this weekend before facing Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey in the group stage of the World Cup.