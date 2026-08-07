USMNT transfer notebook: Should Folarin Balogun move to Tottenham? Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson linked with big Premier League moves

Of the 26 players that made up the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup squad, three have already finalized summer transfers. Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten have gone to Middlesbrough, while Gio Reyna has landed at Strasbourg. It's still early, though, which means there's still plenty of time for more moves to be made before the summer window closes on Sept. 1.
Now a week into August, European seasons start soon, some as soon as this weekend, which means clubs all over Europe will look to finalize the final few pieces of business to set that season up for success. And, so far, the rumor mill has linked plenty of USMNT stars with top clubs. Could an American be the missing piece for any of the world's best teams?
GOAL takes a look at the latest transfer rumors involving the USMNT's big names...