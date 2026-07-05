SEATTLE -- At first, Chris Richards thought it was AI. Someone must have been hacked or something. The news coming across social media couldn't be true, he believed, but then that news started spreading across the U.S. men's national team's bus on the way to Sunday's training session.

One by one, the members of the USMNT logged onto their own social media accounts and, one by one, they realized it was true. Folarin Balogun's suspension was suspended, which is clunky wording but accurate nonetheless. The important part is that it's official: the USMNT's starting striker is cleared to play in the World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium.

"We were lit on the bus, regardless," Richards said when explaining the moments in which everyone found out. "We had our speaker in the back, so we just listened to music, and then one person said something, another person said another thing, and nobody wanted to confirm it. Right when we got here, we found out it was true.

He added: "I don't know when Balo found out. If he knew before us, he kept it quiet, but I think a lot of us thought it was AI at first. I think we're really excited. We found out through social media, which was cool. There's a lot of question marks, but we're just very happy and excited overall."

The decision changes everything. With it, the USMNT's breakout World Cup star is cleared to play in the USMNT's biggest game. The decision that originally saw him suspended for that game was controversial. The decision to restore his status for it surely is, too.

For the USMNT, though, all that matters is that Balogun's back, even if his return came in the most dramatic of circumstances.

"Knowing that we're playing against a really strong Belgium side," Richards said, "and knowing that we do have our starting striker back, it's very exciting, and it gives us maybe a little extra boost."