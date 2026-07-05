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Ryan Tolmich

‘It just feels right’ - Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars stunned after Folarin Balogun suspension twist clears striker for Belgium clash

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American soccer's top stars found out about Sunday's news the same way everyone else did, and now they're looking forward to benefitting from it in their Round of 16 match.

SEATTLE -- At first, Chris Richards thought it was AI. Someone must have been hacked or something. The news coming across social media couldn't be true, he believed, but then that news started spreading across the U.S. men's national team's bus on the way to Sunday's training session.

One by one, the members of the USMNT logged onto their own social media accounts and, one by one, they realized it was true. Folarin Balogun's suspension was suspended, which is clunky wording but accurate nonetheless. The important part is that it's official: the USMNT's starting striker is cleared to play in the World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium.

"We were lit on the bus, regardless," Richards said when explaining the moments in which everyone found out. "We had our speaker in the back, so we just listened to music, and then one person said something, another person said another thing, and nobody wanted to confirm it. Right when we got here, we found out it was true.

He added: "I don't know when Balo found out. If he knew before us, he kept it quiet, but I think a lot of us thought it was AI at first. I think we're really excited. We found out through social media, which was cool. There's a lot of question marks, but we're just very happy and excited overall."

The decision changes everything. With it, the USMNT's breakout World Cup star is cleared to play in the USMNT's biggest game. The decision that originally saw him suspended for that game was controversial. The decision to restore his status for it surely is, too.

For the USMNT, though, all that matters is that Balogun's back, even if his return came in the most dramatic of circumstances.

"Knowing that we're playing against a really strong Belgium side," Richards said, "and knowing that we do have our starting striker back, it's very exciting, and it gives us maybe a little extra boost."

  • USA Training And Media Availability - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Hearing the news

    Richards wasn't the only one in disbelief. As news filtered through the USMNT, there was a mixture of emotions. Most of them culminated in excitement, though.

    "I didn't see it on socials," Christian Pulisic said. "Some of the guys said it to me, and, once it was like out, everyone was saying it. This is real."

    As Pulisic and Richards said, word quickly emerged on social media. Then came FIFA's statement, citing Article 27 FDC, the same statute used to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension pre-tournament. U.S. Soccer, who was "engaged in the process with the disciplinary committee" according to a spokesman, put out their own statement moments later.

    “We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow," U.S. Soccer said. "Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

    As for Balogun himself, his own reaction to the news was somewhat muted, Richards says. Very quickly, the focus turned towards the task at hand, not the good news.

    "I think he's keeping it cool right now," the defender said. "I think he was still nervous about if it was true or not, but I think he's very excited."

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  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The decision itself

    In the days since Balogun was sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the USMNT's mood hasn't changed. All week long, the players have said the same thing: they accept the ruling, even if they don't agree with it. Balogun himself spoke on that fact on Friday when he addressed the media about his then-suspension.

    "You can feel like something unjust has happened to you, but it's not an excuse to be disrespectful or not do the right thing," he said. "After every game, I try to shake everyone's hands. This game was no different. The most important thing for me is also to give the correct example to people watching.

    "This is something I'm aware of: that the World Cup might be the first time a lot of American viewers are tuning in. It's important just to show people that whatever things happen to you, good or bad, just to continue to be yourself."

    FIFA's ruling says nothing of the decision itself. It only declares that Balogun's suspension is suspended.

    "The judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure," says the statute that FIFA cited. "If the person benefiting from a suspended sanction commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked by the judicial body and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

    It has been cited before, of course. Cristiano Ronaldo benefitted from a similar decision leading up to this tournament, with FIFA making a similar ruling to prevent him from being suspended for the start of the World Cup.

    As for the rule itself, the USMNT's players all said they aren't familiar with the fine details of the FIFA rulebook. They're just glad that, in whatever way it worked out, that Balogun will be available.

    "Balo handled it so well, and I think the team handled it well," Pulisic said. "We weren't here to complain or make some point. You have to handle it in a good way, and good things happen to people like that. He was so positive. It just feels right, I guess."

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    Balogun's impact

    There's no overstating what this means for the USMNT on the field. At least in the attacking third, Balogun has been the team's best player. He's scored three goals so far this tournament and has been the driving force of the team's attack and press. His availability is an instant boost to the USMNT's chances in the Round of 16.

    "Balo is always available," Pulisic said. "I feel like, when I have the ball, when others have the ball, he's making runs. He's so strong, he's quick, and he does a lot of good things."

    Added Richards: "He's had a good season at Monaco, and he came in here with the same kind of same momentum."

    While it does add to the USMNT's own momentum, there are questions about how it impacts Belgium's. After spending the week preparing for Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright or the USMNT's other options, suddenly the focus turns back to Balogun. Might that be an advantage?

    "I don't know," Pulisic said. "Obviously personnel changes all the time, right? Before the games, we don't know who's gonna play for them up top either tomorrow. Things change, and yeah, obviously now hearing that, they're gonna have to be ready for different options."

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  • Preparation for Belgium

    Shortly after the news, the USMNT was on the field for training. Balogun started training in the center of a rondo. Excitement was high and there was extra pep in the USMNT's step as they began their final day of preparation.

    Balogun has been part of that preparation all week, his teammates said. While no one was exepecting him to actually play, he has been training all week, doing whatever he could to stay ready and prepare his teammates. Because of that, there's no worries about Balogun's preparedness, as his teammates say he's been truly treating it as business as usual.

    "I don't want to talk about anybody else's preparation," Richards said, "but for Flo mentally, we were all ready for tomorrow, regardless of who's gonna play."

    Added Alex Freeman. "Mentally, he'll be good. He's probably been through adversity through his career already, and I think for him this is just something that he's probably been doing. Obviously maybe not the situation specifically, but just in general about adversity. I feel like for him, he's mentally prepared. He's strong, man. I think he's mentally ready to go and make an impact."

    Now, it's up to Balogun to make that impact. Despite the controversy leading up to and after the big decision, there's now a game to play. None of this matters if the USMNT goes out and sees their World Cup ended at the hands of Belgium. It could all matter, though, if they go out and win.

    All eyes are on Balogun now and all eyes are on the USMNT as they head into this big game, unexpectedly, at full strength.

    "We were prepared to play without him," Pulisic said. "We've been granted this opportunity to have him, which is great for us. I'm mostly just happy for him. Seeing that smile on his face, he deserves to be playing."

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