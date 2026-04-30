"Unbelievable incident" at Eintracht Frankfurt revealed: Has the relationship between Albert Riera and Jonathan Burkardt broken down?

According to the newspaper, Riera's main concern was Burkardt's body fat percentage. The head coach also reportedly used his assistant to relay criticism of the forward's defensive work after turnovers.

The forward, who felt in peak condition and saw only "slightly elevated" readings, was alarmed. He subsequently sent his agent to sporting director Markus Krösche, who then met Riera to clarify what had "hit the Spaniard hard".

Riera later "snapped at Burkardt in passing" because the conversation with Krösche had become necessary. Bild describes the episode as "incredible". As a result of the apparent rift between player and coach, Burkardt sat on the bench until shortly before the end of the 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg. However, Riera later insisted there was no personal issue with Burkardt: "Jonny is doing a fantastic job."