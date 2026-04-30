According to Bild, Riera was so incensed by what he saw as Burkardt's disastrous fitness levels that, rather than speaking to the player himself, he 'ordered' assistant coach Jan Fießer to 'give Burkardt a stern talking-to'.
Translated by
"Unbelievable incident" at Eintracht Frankfurt revealed: Has the relationship between Albert Riera and Jonathan Burkardt broken down?
According to the newspaper, Riera's main concern was Burkardt's body fat percentage. The head coach also reportedly used his assistant to relay criticism of the forward's defensive work after turnovers.
The forward, who felt in peak condition and saw only "slightly elevated" readings, was alarmed. He subsequently sent his agent to sporting director Markus Krösche, who then met Riera to clarify what had "hit the Spaniard hard".
Riera later "snapped at Burkardt in passing" because the conversation with Krösche had become necessary. Bild describes the episode as "incredible". As a result of the apparent rift between player and coach, Burkardt sat on the bench until shortly before the end of the 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg. However, Riera later insisted there was no personal issue with Burkardt: "Jonny is doing a fantastic job."
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Albert Riera is undermining Eintracht Frankfurt's key players.
Riera has reportedly alienated several senior players, including Burkardt, with his communication style. According to Bild, captains Arthur Theate and Mario Götze now feel "sidelined", and there have also been run-ins with Robin Koch.
His management of Ritsu Doan and Can Uzun also draws scrutiny: after weeks on the bench, Uzun finally started against Augsburg in mid-January, setting up Doan's equaliser after the substitute's introduction at 66'.
Both are said to be weighing a summer move because of their deteriorating relationship with the coach. According to Sport Bild, Riera "can't get on" with Doan, who cost €21 million only last summer, and is the only player in the squad whom the Spaniard addresses solely by his surname.
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Despite his row with Riera, Burkardt remains hopeful of securing a place in the World Cup squad.
Riera is now reported to have fallen out with Frankfurt's leading scorer. Burkardt has netted twelve times in only 26 competitive appearances this season. The 25-year-old missed action from late November after tearing his calf, returning to the lineup in February.
Despite the reported rift with Riera, Burkardt will not be taking his foot off the gas in the final stretch of the season; he is also fighting for a place in national coach Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad. He was not picked for the first two international matches of the year, but could still make the World Cup squad given the precarious situation of his rivals (Niclas Füllkrug, Tim Kleindienst).
On Saturday, Frankfurt host Hamburg and must protect seventh place—and the accompanying Conference League spot—against fellow contenders Freiburg, who currently occupy the same points tally.