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Two reasons given for Harry Kane’s remarkable World Cup form as England’s record goalscorer makes a mockery of past major tournament ‘criticism’
Kane continues to rewrite the history books
History-making exploits are nothing new for Kane, as he became Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer on the back of enjoying his senior breakthrough in north London. A new challenge - one that would bring major silverware within reach - was sought in the summer of 2023.
Stunning individual standards have been maintained at Bayern Munich, with 146 goals being recorded through 147 appearances for the German giants - with 61 of those being registered last season. Two Bundesliga titles have been captured at the Allianz Arena.
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England's GOAT: Kane on course to be the greatest
With England, Kane has reached 119 caps - six short of Peter Shilton’s record mark - while finding the target on 85 occasions. Six efforts at the 2026 World Cup have helped the Three Lions to another quarter-final - with Norway set to be faced at that stage of the competition on Saturday.
The prolific 32-year-old has, for the best part of 12 months, looked unstoppable at times. He is considered to be within touching distance of GOAT status with the England men’s national team. Capturing a global crown in North America would help to carry him over that line - with Ballon d’Or recognition also potentially on the cards.
Reasons for Kane's stunning form explained
Quizzed as to why the stars have seemingly aligned for Kane, ex-Three Lions midfielder Murphy - speaking courtesy of BetWright football betting - told GOAL: “I think timing in football is key when you're playing so much. You want to be peaking at the right times.
“It's looked like in previous tournaments he's been either carrying something or looked heavy, not looked at his best. Whereas this season, he's barely been injured. He's played in a team that have dominated so many games so he's not probably used the same amount of physical output as he had to when playing for Tottenham, for example.
“I think when you're so big, because he's such a big guy, and I've said this about loads of big forwards and big players in the past, you've got to be at your best physically to play really well and look sharp.
“Now, because he's such an amazing finisher and a brilliant technician - he can score goals when he's at 50-60%, of course he can - but he's so fit and not had any injuries and been in a team where he doesn't have to do that much work and press, he just looks really good physically.”
Murphy went on to say: “The technical and the ability part of Kane, I don't think anybody's ever doubted. Nobody could doubt what a wonderful finisher he is and how technically brilliant he is. It's just the physicality.
“Why wasn't he ready? Why was he carrying an ankle injury? The injuries he's had over the years. This season has just gone so well for him. So he's walked into the tournament feeling great physically. Arguably as confident as he ever has been because of the amount of goals he's scored.
“You can see it in his game. He just looks really comfortable in himself. I think it's great for him to have a tournament where he's doing that because of the criticism in the past. Well, you can call it criticism. He has been criticised and now he's getting the applause he deserves.
“It is all sometimes just simply about a little bit of timing and luck that you enter a tournament in a physically great place and a really good place.”
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2026 World Cup: Norway next up in the quarter-finals
Kane and England will be hoping that their luck holds - with Thomas Tuchel seeing injury and suspension leave him short of options at right-back - when lining up against Erling Haaland and Co in Miami.
A bid to bring 60 years of trophy-chasing hurt to a close is gaining momentum, with a battling victory over Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium earning plenty of plaudits, but there are more big tests to come and the Three Lions’ talismanic No.9 will be expected to quite literally lead from the front.
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