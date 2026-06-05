‘Winning trophies’ & Champions League qualification - Evangelos Marinakis makes a believer of Nottingham Forest promotion hero Jack Colback

Forest, and Marinakis, have made plenty of headlines since rejoining the Premier League ranks. Life is rarely dull at the City Ground and the Reds are considered to have the perfect leader at their helm - as the legendary ‘Rebel City’ mentality of Robin Hood is embraced in Nottingham.

Fans have fully bought into high hopes, along with those that grace the dressing room. Another former fan favourite, ex-Wales international striker Rob Earnshaw, has previously told GOAL of Marinakis’ antics - which always have the club’s best interests at heart: “When Mr Marinakis comes on the pitch and he’s greeting players in the tunnel, for me there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

“Also, in Greece, when you are the owner, you are entitled to go in the dressing room, to go on the pitch, it’s part of the game as you come and be part of it - you speak with the players and you are the man in the middle. As the owner, you get a better feeling of what’s going on inside the football club.

“I have no problem with it and think Mr Marinakis has done a fantastic job. He is of course very ruthless and very determined, very direct in his ways, but he has taken this football club - in the last five/six years - into where it should be, in the Premier League, playing in Europe and having big European nights, playing in the Premier League and having the chance to go to the Champions League. Those moments are what every Forest fan wants to happen.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy him being involved. I think it’s been unbelievable and he deserves a lot of credit because he hasn’t just invested in the football club, he has fully invested himself in order to take the club to be successful. It has been a hell of a journey, a hell of a few years, but it wouldn’t be Forest if it was boring and we didn’t have personalities.

“Football is about personalities, so I love that. They shouldn’t just be sat there and you never hear from them in the box. They are part of the football club and their personality comes out. I’m all for that.”