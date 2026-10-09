Tonda Eckert hits back at critics with blunt response after escaping touchline ban for Southampton Spygate scandal

Despite avoiding an immediate ban, the lenient outcome drew criticism from sections of the fanbase and media. However, when asked during his pre-match press conference what his message was for those who felt his punishment was too light, Eckert responded with a single word: "Nothing."

Instead, the Saints boss expressed his desire to focus on the club's promotion ambitions, admitting that the threat of a harsher penalty had weighed heavily on the squad.

"It’s a big week for us as a football club," he explained. "We’re heading into a very important game on Sunday and to have clarity as quick as possible going into such an important game, I think has not just been a relief for me but everyone involved.

"There was a fair chance that the verdict goes a different way. After such a long time, we have verdict from the EFL, we have a verdict now and whatever you expect is not necessary what you get in the end. For me it’s just to hold my head up, one more time I made a mistake and it’s for me to take the consequences."



