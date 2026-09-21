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'We've been hurt' - Southampton blast 'unheard of' Spygate sanctions as Saints boss Tonda Eckert faces fresh misconduct hearing
The initial EFL sanctions
Southampton’s espionage controversy first erupted in May when Middlesbrough staff apprehended a Saints intern observing their training sessions ahead of the Championship play-off semi-final. It soon emerged that the club had previously orchestrated similar surveillance missions against Oxford and Ipswich during the regular season.
An independent English Football League (EFL) commission subsequently handed down unprecedented sporting penalties. The Saints were expelled from last season’s play-offs, denying them a lucrative Premier League promotion valued at a minimum of £200m ($268m).
Furthermore, the club began the current campaign with a four-point deduction. The Football Association (FA) formally charged Eckert with misconduct in July over the same offences, and an independent regulatory commission will review his case this week.
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Parsons and Eckert plead for leniency
Speaking ahead of the impending hearing, Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons urged the FA to consider the devastating impact of the EFL’s initial ruling. "What we hope as a club is they actually recognise where we are at the moment, and what we've already been through, because I think it has to be taken into account," Parsons stated. "We lose money not being in the Premier League, but [local] businesses lose money. We had to spend a huge amount on legal fees, and it really impacts the club even further.
"I really feel like we've taken enough. We've been hurt. I think it's one of the largest sanctions ever when it comes to football, or even sporting, history. We don't want to be seen as a victim of this. We need to get on. We've had our cards dealt."
Manager Eckert echoed these sentiments during a BBC interview on Monday, characterising the penalties as "absolutely unheard of in the history of sports". He added: "It's been a big, big punishment. And it's tough for me to say that because it concerns me. I'm judging on myself, not an outside situation. But I've asked for forgiveness for what I've done. I've apologised publicly."
A top-down operation exposed
The EFL panel's findings painted a damning picture of the culture within the club, concluding that the espionage was "a contrived and determined plan from top down to gain a competitive advantage". The commission also noted that junior staff members felt pressured into executing the covert surveillance operations.
Despite orchestrating the covert missions, Eckert maintained that he was completely unaware such actions violated EFL regulations. However, the German tactician acknowledged the severe toll the resulting fallout has taken on the entire organisation, concluding: "I think the punishment has been very hard on the club for the last season."
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Awaiting the FA's final verdict
Southampton must now anxiously await the outcome of this week’s independent FA regulatory commission hearing. With the club already operating under a four-point deficit in the current Championship campaign, any further individual sanctions against Eckert could severely disrupt their ongoing push for promotion.
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