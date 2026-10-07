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Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert receives a suspended six-week ban following the Spygate scandal investigation
The FA verdict on Eckert
Eckert will not face an immediate ban from the touchline, as his six-week suspension is suspended until the end of the 2027-28 season, according to The Athletic.
The Football Association also issued a £28,000 fine to the manager after charging him with bringing the game into disrepute in July. The FA confirmed the suspended sanction will activate if Eckert breaks rules regarding the observation of other clubs' training sessions. Eckert is now free to manage Southampton when they host Portsmouth at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.
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Severe consequences for Southampton
The FA's decision follows extreme punishments previously handed out by the English Football League. The EFL expelled Southampton from last season's Championship play-offs after they admitted to spying on Middlesbrough, Oxford United, and Ipswich Town.
An independent commission found Eckert had orchestrated a "contrived and determined plan" to spy on opponents. Alongside the expulsion, Southampton have been penalised with a four-point deduction for the current campaign. Analyst intern Will Salt, who was caught recording Middlesbrough's training session in May, has since been offered a permanent academy role by Southampton.
Solak reacts to the decision
Following Wednesday’s announcement, owner Dragan Solak strongly defended his manager while criticising the EFL, stating: "I’m pleased that the independent panel has come to a decision and that we have an outcome. We have already suffered enough, and we appreciate the panel’s recognition of that. We are confident the manager has learned from this matter, and a suspended sentence allows him to continue in his role. I firmly believe that Tonda is one of Europe’s most exciting young coaches, and with this distraction removed, I am confident he can lead the team to a successful season. I’d like to thank our fans for standing by us and showing the team so much support during a time when we have needed them more than ever. The FA process has been a positive experience. Tonda has been given the opportunity to be open and honest with the panel, and the panel has been able to see that he is simply a good person who made poor decisions. The same cannot be said for the EFL process, and the way they have subsequently treated us is not something we will forget. However, now is the time to look forward to what I believe will be a great future for our club."
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Moving on from Spygate
Eckert must now focus on climbing the table and overturning the four-point deduction that currently leaves Southampton in 13th place. With the suspended ban hanging over his head until 2028, Eckert knows any further infractions will trigger an immediate absence from the dugout. Southampton will aim to secure a crucial victory against Portsmouth this Sunday to definitively put the controversy behind them.
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