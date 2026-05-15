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Tom Brady vs Ryan Reynolds: Who will win race to the Premier League? Former Birmingham striker makes bold prediction in battle with Wrexham
Brady, Reynolds and Mac taking aim at the Premier League
Both clubs clambered out of League One in 2024-25, filling the top two spots in that division, and were expected to go well in the Championship during the 2025-26 season. That campaign saw Wrexham looking to extend a record-shattering run of three successive steps up the EFL ladder.
The Red Dragons ultimately fell agonisingly short, as they missed out on a play-off spot during a dramatic final day of action. Consolidation is, however, no bad thing and more drama has been delivered for the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary - which returns for Series 5 on Thursday, May 14.
With Hollywood stars Reynolds and Rob Mac calling the shots, the expectation is that Wrexham will be even stronger at the end of another transfer window. The same can be said of Birmingham - as NFL legend Brady works alongside Tom Wagner and the Knighthead ownership team - with more movement in and out of St Andrew’s being lined up.
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Birmingham vs Wrexham: Who will be promoted first?
Who, though, will win the race to the Premier League? Quizzed on whether he remains confident that Birmingham can prevail, ex-Blues star Morrison - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Freebets.com - said: “I hope they do but you never know because Wrexham almost ended in that sixth spot, which credit to Hull, outstanding to be fair. You've got to give Hull all the credit in the world because everyone tipped them to be nowhere near it. The manager's done an unbelievable job. What a great coaching staff and group of players.
“But with Wrexham, you'd probably say at the moment Wrexham are better suited than Birmingham to go up. But I think come next season it's an even keel. We'll see what players come in through the door and what happens at both football clubs, but they're both ambitious and they both want to be playing Premier League football.
“I think Birmingham will just get to the Premier League before Wrexham. I can't not go against my own team.”
West Midlands rivalry: Can Birmingham finish above Wolves and West Brom?
Wrexham will not be the only team concerning Birmingham and their collective ambition next season, with West Midlands derbies aplenty set to figure prominently on the 2026-27 Championship schedule.
Wolves have dropped out of the Premier League, while West Brom remain in the second tier after just about steering a course to safety in 2025-26. Local bragging rights will be up for grabs alongside precious points when geographical neighbours lock horns.
Asked who will come out on top there, Morrison said: “Oh, wow! Well, I'm always going to say my old team, Birmingham.
“It's been a tough, disappointing season because I predicted them at the start of the season to finish either in the top two or in the play-offs and it just fell adrift. Their away form has been nowhere near good enough. They've been terrible on the road.
“It'll be interesting because they've spent a lot of money and I do think in the summer they'll go again and they'll get rid of a few players but try to spend again and go for it. I think the manager will start the season there but he has to start well and get the club into the play-offs or into the top two places.
“I'm telling you, the Championship is going to be difficult next season. There's a lot of top teams that have come down and there'll be a lot of teams that didn't get promoted that will be fighting next season. It's going to be difficult.
“I think this year was the opportunity if you're in the Championship to get out of it, but next season is going to be even more difficult. Birmingham City need to have a right go. They've got ambitious owners though. They've got a brilliant new stadium and stuff planned. You're just hoping that they can do it next season.”
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Travel sickness: Birmingham need to fix away form in 2026-27
Birmingham finished 14th in the Championship campaign that will end with Hull City facing Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley. Their home form was the fourth best in the division, but struggles on the road left them languishing 21st in the away stakes.
If those issues can be addressed, with fresh faces being welcomed along for the ride, then there is every reason to believe that they can finish above Wolves and West Brom while also competing with Reynolds, Mac and Wrexham for top-flight status.