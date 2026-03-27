Has Trent Alexander-Arnold's relationship with England boss Thomas Tuchel broken down?! Truth revealed after Real Madrid star's cryptic Instagram post following squad snub

Addressing the media ahead of England’s friendly against Uruguay, Tuchel moved to quell speculation of a fractured relationship with the 27-year-old following his recent omission. While acknowledging the frustration surrounding the defender’s social media post with a "Well, fair enough", Tuchel confirmed the two had spoken directly. "I know that it creates noise when you leave a player like Trent out," the England boss admitted. "We had a call. I tried to explain the situation but he just has to accept it. It’s a very hard decision that we took. There's no doubt about his talent, but this was a sportive choice. Maybe to a certain degree unfair, but these choices have to be made."