Thomas Tuchel says Ben White 'must clear the air' with England team-mates after long self-imposed exile

The final international break before the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada features friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, providing a vital platform for White's return. Tuchel noted that the defender, capable of playing at both right-back and centre-back, showed zero hesitation when the opportunity arose following Quansah's late injury.

The German manager elaborated: "When the chance opened up for him, the reaction came within seconds, and was very euphoric, and very positive and he was emotional about it, which shows me that he really means it. The way he behaves and has trained in camp has been very good and shows his quality."