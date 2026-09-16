Craig Mercer
Thomas Tuchel admits he regrets not eating Azteca grass after England's famous 10-man World Cup win
Unorthodox turf confession revealed
A heroic 3-2 knockout triumph with ten men against the tournament co-hosts in Mexico City left the manager completely captivated by the magic of the occasion. Swept up in the sheer delirium of guiding his side through such a monumental overseas test, he felt an overwhelming urge to preserve the euphoria in the most unconventional way. Recalling a text message sent to a friend shortly after the final whistle, Tuchel admitted: "I texted a friend after the match and I just wrote, 'I regret that I didn't eat some grass after the match to keep something from this in my body forever.' That was the feeling. That was the moment."
- Latin Sport Images
Henderson injury highlights unity
That intoxicating atmosphere also revealed an extraordinary collective spirit, which became undeniable when Jordan Henderson suffered a broken arm tumbling over an advertising hoarding during the post-match celebrations.
Speaking to Daniel Sturridge in an official FA interview, the head coach explained: "This game had so much of what you could wish for. If you needed any proof of what it meant to these players and how they were with each other, it was the moment when Jordan fell over and broke his arm. Within a second, the players were there. Every single player was there stopping the celebrations, building a shield, protecting Jordan - not going nowhere, in full empathy. It was just so special."
Collective bond fuels ambition
The unbreakable camaraderie forged that evening has now laid the groundwork for the future, serving as an invaluable foundation heading into Euro 2028.
Addressing that evolving dressing-room culture, he added: "It created a huge bond to these players. It feels like they are my players now. This is the beauty of it. You have success and you have painful moments together, but you have so much time together and then you create a natural bond. So I'm happy to see them. I'm happy to challenge them, happy to push them, and very proud to be a part of that."
Channelling that togetherness into the next cycle, the tactician insisted: "I'm very excited. I think we got another step closer and I think we're there. It's very difficult to prepare for a World Cup in the US, but I think it's possible to prepare for a Euros and we prepare in Nations League Tier One.
"The target is to have another 10 matches. We had 10 matches in the US - eight wins, one draw, one painful loss. That is something to build on. We all have the right to hold our heads high and go with courage and positivity into the next challenges. We have four matches in Nations League coming up, and that's where the focus is."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Gruelling continental schedule beckons
England return to competitive action later this month when they host world champions Spain in the Nations League. A testing trip to Croatia and a home-and-away double-header against Czechia are already looming on the horizon. Tuchel will announce his latest squad selection on Friday as preparations ramp up for that demanding run of fixtures.
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