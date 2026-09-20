'I did NOT like it' - Thomas Tuchel fires RUTHLESS Harry Maguire warning as England exile continues for Man Utd star after World Cup row

Maguire heavily criticised his World Cup snub before the official announcement, while his mother publicly stated she was "absolutely disgusted" by the decision. This reaction clearly frustrated Tuchel, who addressed the situation directly during his latest squad unveiling.

“It doesn't help. It does not help,” Tuchel told reporters when asked about Maguire's public complaints. “I will not hold it against him for the rest of his life because I'm not that type of person. I can forget easily and quickly, but I did not like it and it doesn't help.”

The England boss adopted a different tone regarding Alexander-Arnold. Acknowledging the full-back's public desire to return, Tuchel challenged him to step up defensively.

“He has to, he has to. It’s necessary. My conviction is that he will but he has no choice," Tuchel said. “I know what he is capable of. I know about his talent. I know what he is saying. That he is desperate to play for England and he will fight for his shirt. So here we are. He is in camp and he has the chance. It’s a long camp and it’s a good moment to show up.”

Tuchel confirmed he had not spoken to the defender prior to the call-up, adding: “I spoke to him before the World Cup and told him my decision and this time it was the good news. He heard the good news over the nomination.”



