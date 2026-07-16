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'Nobody wants to play' - Thomas Tuchel defends England's semi-final 'achievement' as coach slams World Cup third-place play-off against France
Tuchel questions the bronze medal match
England were condemned to the third-place play-off after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina on Wednesday, and Tuchel was quick to voice his frustration at the requirement to play one more game. The German tactician suggested that the intensity of a World Cup semi-final makes it nearly impossible for players to motivate themselves for a match where the ultimate prize is no longer on the table.
"None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match," Tuchel told reporters following the defeat. "They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve that. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but that’s how it is. We have one less day of recovery than France, but we will do it with professionalism."
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Defending the Three Lions' semi-final progress
Despite the backlash following England's exit, Tuchel was adamant that reaching the final four should be viewed as a success for the national team. While the drought since 1966 continues, the former Chelsea boss noted that many other traditional powerhouses failed to make it as far as his side did in North America.
Reflecting on the tournament as a whole, Tuchel said: "We'll have to wait four years before participating in another World Cup," he reminded the press. "Reaching the semi-finals is already an achievement in itself, of course. Many great footballing nations are eliminated before the semi-finals. It's an achievement, but nobody wants to hear that at the moment, myself included, because we're very demanding of ourselves."
Tactical accountability
The manager has faced significant scrutiny for his decision to switch to a back five after Anthony Gordon had given England the lead against the Albiceleste. Critics, including Wayne Rooney, suggested the defensive shift invited pressure that eventually led to Argentina's late comeback, but Tuchel remains steadfast in his managerial choices and his future with the FA.
Addressing the tactical gamble, he said: "At the moment no regrets. The team gave everything and we were very very close. We deserved to be up 1-0. We played one of our better matches, maybe our best match under the circumstances. The team was top – we couldn’t bring it over the line." He also confirmed he has no intention of stepping down, with his eyes firmly fixed on the 2028 European Championship.
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Using the France clash to rebound
While he may dislike the fixture, Tuchel acknowledges that the clash in Miami serves as the first step in the healing process for a squad that was very close to history. Facing a France side that also suffered semi-final heartbreak, the England boss wants to see a reaction that proves his team's competitive spirit remains intact before they head home.
"The important thing for us is to bounce back and react," Tuchel added. "That’s what you have to do at the highest level of sport and that’s what we'll do." Despite his personal grievances with the play-off, a victory against Les Bleus would secure England's best World Cup finish on foreign soil, providing a small silver lining to a painful exit.
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