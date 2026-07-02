Thomas Tuchel explains how 'brilliant idea' to play Declan Rice at right-back sparked England comeback win against DR Congo

While the move was a coaching triumph, Rice admitted that adapting to the defensive role on the fly was a significant physical and mental challenge. The Arsenal star played a key part in the build-up to the equaliser but confessed that the chaotic nature of the game made his brief stint in the backline particularly grueling.

"It was probably the hardest 12 minutes of the game having a stint at right back," Rice said after the game. "In games like that it was probably too much of a basketball match at times, back and forth, and we had to take the sting out of it because they have fast wingers.

"I think we made more hard work of it than we needed to. I have played there two or three times this season, I know the role, it is probably not my biggest strength but to do anything for the team and the manager. 12 minutes left I said I would do my best and I think I did well there. Let’s see what happens next game but hopefully I don’t have to be at right back."