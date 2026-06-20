Thomas Tuchel hints Bukayo Saka is set for bench role again for England's World Cup clash with Ghana

While the player publicly declared his willingness to gamble on his long-term physical condition to aid the team, his manager is looking at the broader tournament picture. Tuchel stated: "Bukayo is ready and will get more and more ready. I think once we go to the last game of this group he will be ready."

This delicate management strategy contrasts with the approach of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who traditionally keeps specific medical details concerning his key squad assets entirely in-house.