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Oliver Maywurm

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The World Cup is in focus. Could a drama be unfolding for Spain's star, Lamine Yamal?

World Cup
Spain vs Cape Verde
Spain
L. Yamal
Barcelona

Spanish national team officials have received disappointing news about superstar Lamine Yamal's World Cup participation.

According to a report by The Athletic, Yamal's current thigh injury will rule the FC Barcelona forward out of Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on 15 June.

  • Furthermore, Yamal may not only miss the opening match; according to The Athletic, the 18-year-old is also doubtful for the second group game against Saudi Arabia on 21 June.

    The teenager tore his thigh muscle while taking a penalty in Barça's 1-0 league win over Celta Vigo at the end of April, an injury that has already kept him sidelined for the club's season finale. He missed Barça's season finale, and The Athletic reports that the Spanish Football Federation, the club and the player are in close dialogue. Members of the national team's medical staff are said to be travelling to Barcelona regularly to oversee the teenager's rehabilitation.

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  • Lamine Yamal SpainQatar Supreme Committee

    Could Spain be heading to the World Cup without Lamine Yamal?

    La Furia Roja hopes to have Yamal back on the pitch for the final group-stage clash against Uruguay on 26 June. Losing the Barcelona star for the knockouts in the USA, Mexico and Canada would be a major blow to Spain's title hopes.

    With Yamal at full fitness, the European champions are among the outright favourites for the World Cup. Even at the successful European Championship two years ago, when Spain defeated England in the final, Yamal—who was just 16 for most of the tournament—played a decisive role.

    He has 25 caps and six goals to his name, yet he sat out four of Spain's six qualifiers because of injury.

  • Could Lamine Yamal miss Spain's World Cup opener? Upcoming fixtures for La Roja


    Fixture

    Match

    Competition

    4 June

    Spain vs. Iraq

    Friendly

    8 June

    Peru vs. Spain

    Friendly

    15 June

    Spain vs. Cape Verde

    2026 World Cup

    21 June

    Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

    2026 World Cup

    26 June

    Uruguay v Spain

    2026 World Cup


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World Cup
Spain crest
Spain
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Cape Verde
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