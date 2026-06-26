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USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Tom Hindle,Alex Labidou and Ryan Tolmich

The Rondo: Assessing the USMNT, Mexico and Canada - which host has impressed most, who has disappointed and can the Americans actually win the World Cup?

World Cup
Canada
USA
Mexico
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M. Pochettino
C. Pulisic

All three host nations have impressed at the 2026 World Cup, and there is reason to believe that deep runs could be on the cards this summer

And so we have a full picture of the group stage for the three host nations. To start, the good news: all three have qualified for the Round of 32. All three made it look relatively comfortable, too. The U.S. and Mexico tied it up after two games. So did Canada - if unofficially, given the complications of their group.

The first thing that needs acknowledging here is that it is objectively a good thing that all three hosts are doing well. This is important in a World Cup. It keeps the vibe high.

The second is that they all have reasonably kind knockout draws. The U.S. have Bosnia, who they should beat. Mexico have one of Ecuador, Sweden, Cape Verde and Senegal. Canada will face South Africa. All of those are winnable. But group stage triumphs tend to be forgotten quickly. Indeed, in a few years, no one will remember solid showings against Australia in Seattle. Now, it's about results. And do any of these guys actually have a chance once the games get trickier? Put more simply, can Canada, Mexico or the U.S. win the World Cup? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • USMNT 2026 World Cup Christian Pulisic Weston McKennieGetty

    Which team out of the USMNT, Mexico and Canada impressed the most?

    Tom Hindle: The USMNT, probably! Mexico have been sort of good, but are yet to fully convince - even if they have accrued the most points. The worry with El Tri has to be their ability - or lack thereof - to find the back of the net. The U.S. aren't perfect, but they can play both ways.

    Alex Labidou: The U.S.’s highs have been impressive, but questions remain about how this team will fare against European opposition and whether the backline can hold up. So let’s go with Mexico, who have been consistent and still have not lost a game in 2026. Yes, the reliance on veterans remains, but El Tri have also tapped into some of their promising youngsters during this World Cup journey. Gilberto Mora continues to show why he might be special, and time will tell if the U.S. rue their decision not to involve Brian Gutierrez more before his one-time switch.

    Ryan Tolmich: Despite the loss, it’s still the USMNT. Everyone knew the power of the Azteca would really lift Mexico, which it surely did. Canada, meanwhile, stumbled into the knockouts. When at full strength, the USMNT beat two teams in ways that few could have seen before the tournament. That outweighs the final result: a 3-2 loss to a really good Turkey team despite heavy rotation.

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  • Switzerland v Canada: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Which concerns you the most?

    TH: Ironically, also the USMNT - mostly because what the hell happens when injuries hit (or if a suspension comes)? Pochettino's plan A is really effective. But does he have a plan B? If he does, it's not really clear yet. The U.S. can blow bad teams away, but their ability to break down, say, a well-disciplined Bosnia, has to be seriously questioned.

    Canada have a few injuries to contend with, but you'd have to trust in Jesse Marsch's penchant for a big game. The irony here is that all three teams are flawed in various ways. That's what will make this thing fun.

    AL: This is likely harsh, considering all of the injuries, but Canada have shown issues on both sides of the ball - especially at striker, where neither Jonathan David nor Cyle Larin has fully taken hold of the position.

    Jesse Marsch deserves credit for rallying a team that has not traditionally played on this stage and for navigating three major injuries to Alphonso Davies, Moises Bombito, and Ismael Kone. But just assessing the performances, Canada are behind Mexico and the U.S. at this moment.

    RT: Canada. Without a full-strength Davies, this team just doesn’t have the game-changing ability. It doesn’t look like we’ll see a full-strength Davies this tournament, which is a real shame.

  • Julian Quinones Mexico South AfricaGetty Images

    Which player out of the three teams stood out the most? Which concerns you the most?

    TH: Julian Quinones of Mexico was a standout, if only because he was a bit of a wildcard. We knew what most of the guys for the USMNT would bring. Quinones is interesting because he doesn't really fit into the system - at least, not on paper - but has been one of the more dangerous players at the tournament. Mexico are lacking in attacking ideas, and he's a true sparkplug.

    As for concerns: hard to single one out, because there aren't any shockers. How about the lack of Alphonso Davies for Canada?

    AL: Both answers come from the USMNT, who have relied more on individual moments of brilliance than Mexico’s collective consistency. On the positive side, one could argue that either Folarin Balogun or Chris Richards has been the U.S.’s top player in the group stage, and their absences were clearly felt Thursday night against Turkiye.

    On the other hand, Tim Weah’s struggles are beginning to raise concern. He was arguably one of the USMNT’s best players at the last World Cup, but he likely played the worst international game of his career in the group stage finale. He also had a DNP against Australia, raising questions about his fit at the moment.

    RT: Balogun is the standout as he looks like the type of player that can single-handedly win a World Cup game. Davies, meanwhile, remains a concern considering his fitness.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH59-TUR-USAAFP

    Which team will go farthest?

    TH: As much as I'd want it to be Canada for the narrative of Marsch sticking it to the U.S., it's the USMNT that look most equipped for a run. No one can match their intensity in attack, and you'd back them for a couple of knockout wins. With the other two host nations, one seems like the max. Mexico surely have the most pronounced home field advantage, but their lack of quality will surely be exposed - Estadio Azteca or otherwise.

    AL: Despite Mexico’s consistency in the group stage, their lack of cutting edge could hurt them as they progress through the knockout rounds. For that reason, let’s go with the U.S. A lot of this will be contingent on matchups, but the Americans’ path to the semifinals is pretty straightforward, with winnable games ahead. After that, it all depends on confidence and momentum.

    RT: The USMNT have the best path forward. While Mexico can rely on the Azteca for a few rounds, they will likely have to welcome England soon. That’s a tough, tough game, and they only get it by getting past a resolute Ecuador team. It won’t be easy.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Do any have a shot at winning the World Cup?

    TH: No.

    AL: As mentioned above, the U.S. have the easiest path to the semifinals, which would already be historic on its own. With the home crowd in their favor, if they catch one of the contenders on an off day, who knows what can happen?

    RT: Probably not, but stranger things have happened. The thing to remember is that only a few teams have actually won this thing, which is why it’s always hard to imagine new ones doing so. It’ll happen eventually… why not now?

  • USA Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Does Pochettino deserve a new contract?

    TH: It depends, to be honest. Let's face it, he's spent the last two years or so with the World Cup in mind. There's no real expanded player pool here. He's found the best 26 guys or so, and made it look pretty good for a couple of games. Is that worth a new deal for the next four years? Not so sure. The remit, if he is to pen a longer contract, will be to not only better his effort this tournament, but also make U.S. soccer, well, better. Perhaps someone internal might be a better mold for that job.

    AL: It really depends on how he does in this tournament, which is why it was smart for all sides to table conversations until after the World Cup wraps, according to reports. Make no mistake: Pochettino is one of the best managers in the world. But there are already signs of some frustration on his part, as evidenced by his “where’s my congratulations?” rant on Thursday. International cycles are tricky and typically don’t bode well for repeat acts unless you make history or win the whole thing. At this stage, it’s too early to tell.

    RT:Ask me again in a week. Nothing matters other than the next result or two.