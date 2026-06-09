Surprise move: BVB are reportedly open to a unique transfer structure for Yan Couto

In early June, transfer journalist Matteo Moretto reported that the Serie A Champions League contender had already begun negotiations for Couto. However, Sky now states that, at least regarding a move to the club managed by Cesc Fàbregas, "only a loan is possible". According to Moretto, Couto is now "open to a move", and talks are at an advanced stage.

Couto rarely impressed in his second year with Dortmund either. Admittedly, the right-back improved compared to his completely disastrous debut season, during which he struggled greatly to adapt. But once again, he could hardly establish himself.

That was partly because his rival Julian Ryerson enjoyed his best season in yellow and black, delivering 18 assists in 42 competitive matches. By comparison, Couto's three goals and three assists were insufficient returns for a player whose €20 million buy-out clause was triggered by BVB after only a few appearances the previous campaign.

Under Niko Kovac, Couto saw very little action, logging only eight minutes over the final eight matchdays and spending the full 90 minutes on the bench on five occasions.