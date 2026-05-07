While Szoboszlai is a leading contender to take over from Van Dijk, it remains to be seen whether he will be at Anfield long enough to become club captain. He is working on a deal through to the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

No extension has been agreed as yet and rumours of interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid refuse to go away. Opportunities to become a ‘Galactico’ in the Spanish capital do not come along very often.

Pressed on whether that would make it difficult for Szoboszlai to shun any advances, if they were to be made in upcoming transfer windows, Johnson said: “Absolutely. Obviously players won't talk about it because of being respectful to the club and fans and stuff like that, but absolutely Real Madrid are a big, iconic club. So are Liverpool, and there's many more, but it is hard for players to not at least have an ego interest, even if they've got no interest in leaving.

“Hopefully Liverpool can keep hold of him but as you get towards the end of the contract, or big teams that are performing well are interested, you've got competition on your hands.”