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Sergino Dest GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'I feel free' - Sergino Dest is the USMNT's World Cup wildcard as Mauricio Pochettino unlocks his attacking gifts

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There are very few players left who play like the 25-year-old, and Pochettino has given him a role that lets him attack without fear

The thing about highlight reels is that you need to have enough highlights to fill them. It can't just be a clip or a moment, but rather a collection of them. After every big game, Sergino Dest has a company compile clips for him to post to the world, and those clips are often centered around one feeling: joy.

It's what Dest feels every time he breaks a defender's ankles. It's the emotion coursing through him in the moment where he knows he has the other team beat. It's the feeling he hopes he evokes from anyone watching, largely because there are too few capable of evoking it these days. When Dest takes the field, he does so with the goal of putting on a show. That mindset doesn't change, even in World Cups.

It's why, after wins over both Paraguay and Australia, there was no shortage of Dest highlights. Skill moves, bursts of pace, fancy flicks, and game-changing one-twos - all made the reel. Playing the biggest games of his life, Dest is still, unmistakably, Dest. No matter the moment, the style does not change.

"I feel free," the U.S. Men's National Team defender recently told the Scuffed Podcast. "Now it doesn’t matter; I can try and, if I lose it, I lose it. If not, I do my thing. And that just gives me the freedom that I’m not thinking about what if I lose it."

Given more freedom than ever before by Mauricio Pochettino, the PSV star has taken full advantage of that freedom. He did so his way and, as the USMNT prepares for the big challenges that come with a knockout stage, Dest is more crucial than ever in this team's pursuit of keeping the joy flowing for as long as possible this summer.

"I always like to attack," Dest said, "and, in this way, I can attack a little bit more."

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Looking to dominate

    Ahead of the USMNT's clash with Australia, Dest was asked who the USMNT's best one-on-one dribbler was. The question came with a caveat, of course: "Besides you".

    "I think Christian [Pulisic]," Dest said with a laugh. "He's a really good one-on-one player." Dest then paused, as if he had more to say before deciding otherwise. "Let me stay with Christian."

    Particularly in that Australia game, one that was without Pulisic's presence, Dest did more than enough to show why he's worthy of that title. In that game, the stats say he completed just two dribbles. Anyone watching knows it was far more. Against Australia, Dest routinely teased defenders, firing off the most shots of any USMNT player while often combining with Weston McKennie to create havoc down that right-hand side. There was no hesitancy or trepidation; just a desire to beat whoever was in front of him.

    "Whenever I have the ball, and I go up against these guys, I know I'm going past you, and then I'm going past you, too," he told GOAL last fall. "I feel confident. Everyone can defend me, sure, but I'm going to go by them anyway. I love those moments. It reminds me of being a kid. It reminds me of those YouTube videos of my idols. Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Robinho, Neymar, Adriano - the Brazilian squad. Those were my favorite players, those skill players.

    "I feel like passing a player is the most beautiful thing you can do in this sport. To do that with flair, that's what everyone enjoys watching."

    He was even more vicious against Paraguay. There was a sequence in that game where he beat a defender, slowed down, and then beat him again. Whether that was intentional or not, only Dest knows. It was clear to see, though, that he was feeling it, that he was playing with joy. In that game, he completed four dribbles and had five passes into the final third.

    "We always want to play like that, obviously," he said after that Paraguay game. "That shows that we are dominant. You can do these things most of the time when you're dominant in the game."

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    The numbers

    Dest himself has been dominant. Through the group stage, Dest is tied for eighth among all players in successful dribbles per 90, which lines up with the eye test of anyone who has watched the games to start this run.

    The players above him are, generally, the focal points of teams' attacks. Spanish star Lamine Yamal is the leader in the category, and his dribbling ability is without question. Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo, Curacao's Tahith Chong, Algeria's Ibrahim Maza and Germany's Jamal Musiala, for example, are all just above Dest, and each is seen as the hub of their teams' attack.

    Dest, meanwhile, is not necessarily that. He's a key player, but not necessarily the focal point.

    That's by design. Through the three games, the USMNT sits fifth in touches in the box and 10th in possession, with that number signifcantly impacted by a more 50-50 game against Uruguay. Through three games, the USMNT has generally attacked in waves. Dest is one of those waves attacking from a place on the field that is familiar, but slightly different.

    "The chemistry is really high at the moment," Dest said. "Everybody's confident, and everybody believes in it. Obviously, that takes time, and [Pochettino's] got the time. So, I think we're at a really good stage right now to show what we're worth."

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A different role

    For years, Dest's worth has been defined by his ability to attack as a full back. He has always been a weapon in that position, partly due to his ability to play on the left or right. More than anything, though, Dest's value has been his ability to impact games in the attack. It's why he signed with Barcelona in 2020 and why now, in 2026, he's one of the most dangerous weapons in the Eredivisie, one of the sport's most famously attack-minded leagues.

    Early in USMNT camp, Dest labeled himself as a wingback. USMNT captain Tim Ream jokingly pushed back.

    "Serge is a right winger," Ream said. "In fact, we went over video and, in some moments, he was playing like a wingback and really should have been higher."

    That's been Dest's MO so far during the World Cup. Playing as more of a winger, Dest has been tasked with pushing high. Behind him, the U.S. has had Alex Freeman as a right-back/third-center back providing cover, allowing Dest to do whatever he has to do in the attack.

    "I think we have a good combination on the right side," Dest said of Freeman. "I like to play with him as well. He's strong, he's tall, he's fast, and a good defender. Also, we can switch sometimes, you know? That makes it even better if I'm on that side, because I can also go low and just change with him, so it's harder for opponents to defend us because we're more dynamic."

    In reality, Dest doesn't often go lower. He pushes higher and higher, creating as much danger as he possibly can without the usual responsibility that comes with playing as a straight defender.

    "Everybody knows that my attacking abilities are my best quality, so it gives me a little bit more space and freedom to play higher up the pitch," he said. "I can take more risks and help the team to create two against one situations or scoring opportunities. I like the position, and wherever the coach needs me or the team needs me, I will play."

    It remains to be seen where Dest will be needed in the next game, a Round of 32 clash against Bosnia & Herzegovina, but it's safe to say that he will be needed at some point as the U.S. prepares for bigger challenges.

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  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A point to prove

    Dest, of course, has faced a World Cup knockout round before. In 2022, he played 75 minutes against the Netherlands in a defeat that, for many reasons, was a personal one for Dest. Facing the country he grew up in, there was little he could do as his World Cup dream ended against a better team. It was a harsh lesson, but a lesson nonetheless.

    "In knockout rounds it's always difficult," he said. "You don't know what to expect because it's just one game. It's against Bosnia. I've never played against them, so it's not easy, but I think we're a different team right now. We improved a lot in the last couple of years, and I think we showed it as well in the first couple of games in this tournament. I think they also know that it's going to be a really tough game, and they know it's not going to be easy.

    "We all are a little bit older, you know? We have a lot of more experienced players at the moment. We also have some new players, but I feel like everybody's really confident. It helps if you win the first two games and you finish first in the group, but everybody's so confident. We just have a lot of belief that we can do it."

    Dest believes this summer can be different. He believes he has a real part to play. And, in this version of the USMNT, he finally has the freedom to do it the only way he knows how.

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