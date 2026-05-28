Santos issue statement defending Neymar injury transparency after Brazil star emerges as a doubt for 2026 World Cup opener

In the wake of reports suggesting a lack of transparency regarding Neymar’s physical condition, Santos have moved quickly to clarify their communication with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Per ESPN, the club statement read: "Regarding the clinical issue of the athlete Neymar Jr, the Santos Medical Department clarifies that absolutely all exams carried out by Neymar Jr were shared with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) until the 18th, the date of the call-up. The two-week period is counted from the 17th and ends this Sunday (31st) for the player to be able to return to activities. Always remembering that these estimates vary from person to person and according to the needs of the team and the importance of the games."