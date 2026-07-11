'I sacrificed everything' - Sadio Mane confirms international retirement in wake of Senegal's World Cup exit

In his poignant written farewell letter from Dakar, Mane demonstrated his humility by apologising to the Senegalese public for any shortcomings or disappointments during his time representing the national team.

The captain emphasised the total commitment and ultimate sacrifices he consistently delivered every time he donned his country's historic jersey on the pitch. Mane stated in his official release: "Know that I sacrificed everything for this flag. I gave my best and I always fought fiercely for our country."

He also expressed his deep appreciation to the supporters: "Your constant support has been the engine of my success."