Everything you need to know about Sadio Mane's salary playing for Saudi side Al Nassr

Ever since his move from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane has become an important player at the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The former Liverpool star has developed a lethal partnership playing alongside Real Madrid and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo and just like the Portuguese attacker, Mane is on incredible wages playing in Saudi.

But exactly how much does the Senegalese earn playing for Al Nassr? Let's find out!

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross