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‘Let’s see!’ - Ruben Dias not convinced 2026 World Cup will be ‘last dance’ for evergreen Ballon d’Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Luka Modric
Extra motivation for Portugal
Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated tournament, the Portugal international addressed the growing narrative that this summer's spectacle will serve as the final global showcase for several era-defining superstars. In a recent interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola, the centre-back was asked about the prospect of this being the ultimate swansong for Argentina's Messi, Croatia's Modric, and his own national team skipper Ronaldo. The World Cup notably remains the only major title the legendary forward has failed to achieve. Dismissing the certainty of their impending international retirements with a simple "Let's see…", Dias elaborated on what winning the elusive trophy would mean. "It is an extra motivation factor," he explained regarding their historic quest.
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Winning it for Ronaldo
For a nation that consistently produces top-tier talent, securing football's most prestigious prize remains their ultimate ambition. Dias insists that the squad do not feel weighed down by the expectations placed upon them to deliver the trophy for their talismanic forward. Instead, they view it as a collective mission to dethrone Messi and Argentina. Detailing the squad's mindset, the defender noted: "It would be a pleasure for all of us to be able to provide that moment to him, to ourselves, to all of Portugal, to our families. It does not represent extra pressure, it represents, yes, an even more special desire to be part of [the World Cup] and to get there to win."
Legacy of the legendary trio
The global stage will once again be graced by three defining figures who share an incredible 14 Ballon d'Or awards between them. Inter Miami star Messi boasts a record eight golden balls alongside his 2022 World Cup triumph, two Copa America titles, and four UEFA Champions League crowns. Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo, who holds five Ballon d'Ors, has conquered Europe with five Champions League wins and a historic Euro 2016 victory, lifting league titles in England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Modric, now with Milan, broke their duopoly in 2018 to claim his solitary Ballon d'Or, complementing his remarkable six Champions League medals won during his glittering spell in Madrid.
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Group stage battles await
The three veterans face testing group-stage campaigns kicking off on June 17. Defending champions Argentina will play Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Modric’s Croatia take on England, Panama, and Ghana. Meanwhile, Portugal’s journey begins against DR Congo, before facing Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 27. The heavyweights must navigate these challenging early fixtures to keep their ultimate championship dreams alive.