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‘Not too far’ - Cristiano Ronaldo could grace 2030 World Cup in Portugal as former Man Utd coach speculates on another piece of history for CR7
Can record-shattering Ronaldo win World Cup trophy?
The record books will be rewritten by Ronaldo this summer when representing his country at FIFA’s flagship event for the sixth time. He first stepped foot onto the most prominent of international stages in 2006.
Some 20 years later, with 226 caps and 143 goals under his belt, the all-time great is still going strong. He has savoured European Championship and UEFA Nations League triumphs as captain of Portugal, but is yet - unlike eternal rival Lionel Messi - to get his hands on the grandest of prizes.
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Who is the oldest player to grace a World Cup fixture?
The intention is to right that wrong on North American soil, with Roberto Martinez working with a star-studded squad that boasts the potential to become world champions and complete a glittering medal collection for their iconic skipper.
If ultimate glory were to fall agonisingly out of reach once more, and with Portugal set to co-host the 2030 finals alongside Spain and Morocco, could Ronaldo be tempted to give it one more go?
Essam El Hadary is currently the oldest man to take the field in a World Cup fixture, having lined up as goalkeeper for Egypt in 2018 at the age of 45 years and 161 days. Ronaldo may fancy emulating that achievement.
Could evergreen Ronaldo play at the 2030 World Cup?
Meulensteen worked with CR7 during his first spell at Manchester United, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s former right-hand man telling GOAL - courtesy of Best Betting Bonuses - when asked if Ronaldo could play on for four more years: “I mean, health permitting.
“You look at him, he's 41, but obviously he's biologically probably early thirties. It's a bit of a case where the mind goes, the rest will follow. So there's no doubt about the fact that he looks after himself in the best possible way.
“I saw the other day somewhere that they put Ronaldo's son on the team sheet [at Al-Nassr]. That might be one of the challenges that he still wants to do, to play with him, that would be unique.
“But I think if he stays injury free and he keeps fresh, obviously you have to wait and see what is happening with Portugal because he would possibly be the oldest player at the World Cup. It will definitely play in the back of his mind, especially with the World Cup being co-hosted by Portugal, Spain, Morocco. That's not too far!”
Ronaldo’s one-time international team-mate Nuno Gomes has previously told talkSPORT when quizzed on the same topic, with the opportunity to turn out at a major tournament on home soil holding obvious appeal to any player: “I think only him, or maybe not even him, knows the answer because I think he is doing year by year at this age.
“I think he's still fit to play. He's a really professional player and one of the players that we can point him as an example to follow? For the young generations. But of course he has his age and his capacity is reduced in some qualities, in speed for example. He's not the same Cristiano when he was 18 or 20, but he's still capable to score goals, and in football, it's the most important thing, to score goals and he's still scoring.
“Of course I think it also depends on the coach. Right now we have Roberto Martinez and I think he adapts the team, having him in the first 11 or not. So I think it will depend on his will, to play more or not. But probably I could tell that it could be his last World Cup. Even though we know that in four years we are hosting some games. And maybe it could be an opportunity to say goodbye at home.”
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Trophies, 1000 goals & play alongside son: Ronaldo's targets
For now, Ronaldo is focused on claiming long-awaited silverware with Al-Nassr - as they top the Saudi Pro League table - while closing in on 1,000 career goals. He remains under contract in the Middle East through to the summer of 2027.
Any opportunity to line up alongside son Cristiano Junior will be embraced, with his eldest child now 16 years of age and harbouring dreams of becoming a professional in his own right. There has been no word on when retirement will be reached, with there every chance that a footballing freak of nature will decide that he can play into his mid-40s and beyond.