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Official: Romelu Lukaku seals Fenerbahce move to join Mason Greenwood and Nathan Ake in Turkey
A cut-price deal to Istanbul
The veteran forward is departing the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for a reported fee of €6m plus performance-related add-ons, representing a significant shift in the club's attacking hierarchy. Napoli were able to sanction the permanent departure of Lukaku after securing a long-term replacement earlier in the summer window. The Italian side completed the permanent signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United in a €44million (£38m) deal.
Despite his status as a high-profile name in European football, Lukaku's price tag reflects a desire from the Partenopei to move on from his wages and focus on younger talents like Hojlund. The Belgian international had struggled with fitness recently, and tension further mounted following an unapproved training stint in Belgium last spring that drew warnings of disciplinary action from sporting director Giovanni Manna - ultimately paving the way for his swift exit to Turkey.
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Fenerbahce building a Super Lig powerhouse
The transfer places Lukaku at the heart of an ambitious rebuild at Fenerbahce, as the Turkish giants aggressively bolster their squad to reclaim domestic glory. He becomes the latest high-profile arrival in Istanbul this summer, joining a formidable lineup that already features defender Nathan Ake from Manchester City, Mason Greenwood from Marseille, and striker Vedat Muriqi following his 23-goal La Liga campaign with Real Mallorca.
For Lukaku, the move to Turkey provides a welcome clean slate following a campaign severely disrupted by physical setbacks. Despite being restricted to just seven club appearances for Napoli last term due to lingering injury issues, the veteran striker proved his fitness on the international stage, featuring in all six matches and scoring three goals as Belgium reached the quarter-finals of this summer's World Cup.
The end of the Conte era
The transfer also comes following the departure of Antonio Conte, the manager who has routinely unlocked the striker's finest form across their spells at Chelsea, Inter, and Napoli. Having reunited at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the pair achieved immediate success by securing the 2024-25 Serie A title with Lukaku netting 14 league goals, before both ultimately moved on from the club.
Their alliance was widely celebrated across Italian football, rooted in the remarkably prolific years they shared at the San Siro. Under Conte's guidance at Inter, Lukaku enjoyed the most explosive period of his career, firing 34 and 30 goals in consecutive seasons to lead the Nerazzurri to a Europa League final and the 2020-21 Serie A title before securing his £97.5 million return to Chelsea.
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A nomadic career continues
Lukaku's move to Turkey adds a new destination to a globe-trotting career that has taken him through some of Europe's elite clubs with mixed fortunes. After his second spell at Chelsea lasted just one season, the Belgian forward embarked on successive loan stints - reaching the 2022-23 Champions League final with Inter before a spell at Roma - which eventually paved the way for his permanent transfer to Napoli in 2024.
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