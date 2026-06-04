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'There are plenty of players in the world' - Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne may face Napoli sale for fiery comments in clear warning from president
De Laurentiis fires back at De Bruyne
The tension at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has reached boiling point after De Bruyne openly celebrated the departure of Conte. The Belgian international, who moved to Italy on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer, endured a difficult debut campaign in Italy plagued by a serious hamstring injury and tactical disagreements.
Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, De Laurentiis made it clear that players who are unhappy with the club’s direction are free to find employment elsewhere. When asked about the disruptive comments made by senior stars De Bruyne and Lukaku, the film mogul did not hold back. "They have made statements that are either acceptable or unacceptable depending on your point of view," De Laurentiis said. "We’ll see what happens when we all get back to work. We’ll see what the new coach thinks of it. If someone has to leave, they will leave. What’s the problem? There are plenty of footballers in the world."
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Belgian superstar admits Conte friction
De Bruyne’s frustration stems from a tactical mismatch with Conte, despite the coach having secured Napoli's fourth Scudetto just a year prior. The playmaker managed only 18 Serie A appearances during the 2025-26 season and felt stifled by the rigid system employed by the former Chelsea and Spurs boss. De Bruyne was blunt when asked if he was pleased to see a change in the dugout.
"For me, yes. As far as I am concerned, he was not obliged to stay," De Bruyne admitted. "There were promises made last summer on the way that we would be playing, but at the end of the day not much of it happened. Obviously it was difficult for me because Conte has a very different vision of football to mine. In truth, I never had the opportunity to play in my preferred position. In any case, I always tried to give my all for the team. We played very defensively. If you try to win every game by a one-goal margin with a 4-5-1 formation, you play a certain type of football. At the start of the season, we sat back even deeper."
Striker struggles highlight tactical divide
De Bruyne criticised the club's defensive approach and lack of attacking output, indirectly referencing Lukaku’s struggles. This frontline crisis escalated further after Lukaku defied club orders during injury rehab in Belgium, drawing a €150,000 fine. Although the striker has since apologised, Napoli are reportedly ready to sell him this summer for a cut-price €10 million amid Saudi and Turkish interest.
With Massimiliano Allegri widely expected to take the reins next, the situation may not improve for those seeking expansive football, as Allegri shares a similarly pragmatic philosophy to the man he is replacing.
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New era begins under Allegri
While De Laurentiis could not officially name Allegri as the new head coach due to legal reasons, the president confirmed that the final decision regarding player sales will lie with the incoming boss. The hierarchy is reportedly unimpressed by the timing of the players' comments, especially given the status they hold within the dressing room and the investment made in their wages.