No way back for Romelu? Lukaku to be banished from Napoli squad for rest of season over injury debacle

According to La Repubblica, the relationship between Lukaku and Napoli has reached a critical breaking point, with the forward's return to the club now delayed until April 20, but he faces being excluded from the squad altogether for the remainder of the campaign. The 32-year-old was expected to return to the club's Castel Volturno training base in the wake of the international break. Amid a disastrous season plagued by a severe hamstring injury that limited him to just a handful of appearances, the striker opted to remain in Antwerp to treat a newly discovered hip inflammation. Napoli have taken a zero-tolerance approach to his unauthorised absence, releasing a firm statement promising they would "consider appropriate disciplinary action, as well as to determine whether the player will continue to train with the squad for an indefinite period."

Now pencilled in to return next week, another report by La Repubblicasays he is expected to meet with coach Antonio Conte and sporting director Giovanni Manna on Tuesday to clarify the situation. However, the discussion may prove to be his last chance to save his Napoli career.