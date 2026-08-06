Man City star Rodri's £64m Real Madrid move FROZEN over contract demands

Real Madrid's pursuit of Rodri has ground to a halt after the parties failed to reach an agreement on personal terms, as per Fichajes. The 30-year-old was open to joining the Spanish side, but negotiations have now frozen. The operation was activated following the World Cup, where Rodri was named player of the tournament.

However, Los Blancos' initial contract proposal fell well short of the player's expectations. The impasse leaves one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas in serious doubt, with time running out to resolve the situation before the transfer window closes.