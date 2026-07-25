Rodri to PSG?! French giants plot audacious bid to challenge Real Madrid for Man City star

The reigning French champions have reached out to City to ascertain the conditions required to sign Rodri, RMC Sport reports. While the Parisian hierarchy had not originally prioritised a new midfielder for this window, the perspective of landing a player of Rodri's calibre - whose current contract at the Etihad Stadium is approaching its final 12 months - is viewed as an opportunity simply too significant to ignore. The strategy reflects a broader shift at the Parc des Princes, as they look to maintain their status as the pre-eminent force in European football following their recent successes on the continental stage.

However, PSG are far from alone in their admiration for the technical specialist. Real Madrid have long been considered the frontrunners for his signature, and reports suggest that the Spanish giants have already reached a verbal agreement with the player, though the club have since dismissed such claims. Los Blancos view Rodri as the ideal successor to their ageing midfield legends, yet the operation remains complex as the club must first sanction significant departures in that department to facilitate the financial requirements of the deal.



