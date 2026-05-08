‘Great addition’ - Robbie Keane backed to bring quality to Old Firm giants Celtic that Ange Postecoglou return would lack

Keane is still learning his trade, despite enjoying early success in the dugout, and would represent something of a gamble for Celtic - despite already being well versed in the demands of operating under the Old Firm spotlight.

Postecoglou would be a more proven option, with the enigmatic Australian - who finds himself out of work on the back of testing spells in England at Tottenham and Nottingham Forest - having overseen a couple of title wins and a memorable Treble during his two-year tenure at ‘Paradise’ between 2021 and 2023.

Pressed further on whether tried and tested or up and coming is the way forward, Gray added: “That's like two sides of the same coin, isn't it? Ange, with the experience that he's got, I know what he achieved at Celtic was incredible.

“They absolutely adore him up there, so you could never write that off. It's just whether Ange wants to go back to one of his clubs that he's already managed. But then you look at Robbie, who's kind of a spring chicken compared to Ange Postecoglou, but he'll bring enthusiasm, and I think it depends which route Celtic want to go.

“Do they want to go down that experience route, or do they want to bring that enthusiasm in, maybe even take the club in a different direction? Because we've seen this season the challenges from Hearts and Rangers. It's not been free and easy for Celtic, and Celtic need to win trophies, they need to win titles every single season.

“If they think Robbie's the right man, then you've got to back him. You've got to give him every opportunity to bring players in to make that club better again.”