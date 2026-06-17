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Revealed: When Harry Kane was told he’ll ‘never be good enough’ - with record-shattering England captain making a mockery of that assessment
Kane took in a series of loan spells before breaking through at Spurs
Such heights felt almost impossible to scale when taking in a series of loan spells at Football League clubs between 2011 and 2013. First senior goals were recorded when turning out for Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester, but few could have predicted what was to come from the hard-working forward.
Those at Brisbane Road certainly were not convinced that Kane would amount to much. They have been left watching on as the now 32-year-old has rewritten the history books in north London, become a Bundesliga title winner at Bayern Munich and plundered 79 goals for his country.
Kane is now widely considered to be the best No.9 on the planet, with remarkable individual standards being maintained, and Redknapp - who witnessed the start of that journey at Tottenham - is in no doubt that the humble east London native forms part of the global elite.
Kane was told he will 'never be good enough' during stint in the EFL
Speaking in association with BuzzBallz, ex-Spurs boss Redknapp told GOAL when asked if Kane would - ahead of Erling Haaland and Co - be his pick to lead the line if assembling a team from scratch: “All day. Harry is the best for me. Haaland's great, he scores goals, but Harry Kane can do everything - he can pass it like a midfield player, he passes it like Glenn Hoddle or someone that sprays the ball. When he comes deep, he hits passes that are fantastic. He can do everything.
“It's amazing how he's gone on. I loaned him out back in the day and Barry Hearn was the chairman of Leyton Orient. Barry had him on loan - I loaned him Steven Caulker and Andros Townsend and they all came and lifted Orient off the bottom of the league.
“When I was at Tottenham, he [Hearn] said: ‘Andros Townsend could play for Spurs, Steven Caulker could go back and play for Spurs, Harry Kane, no he'll never be good enough to play for Spurs.’
“Look how wrong he was, how he improved and worked and trained and became what he's become. He's a role model for any young kid looking at him thinking that's what he got through hard work and practicing, practicing, practicing. Amazing what he's done.”
Will record-breaking Kane go on to become England's GOAT?
Kane has achieved so much that he now forms part of England’s GOAT conversation. He is on course to break Peter Shilton’s appearance record - which stands at 125 caps - and is determined to help end 60 years of hurt this summer when guiding the Three Lions to World Cup glory.
Quizzed on whether Kane could rise above the likes of Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton, Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney, Redknapp said: “Well, Bobby, you know I'm biased towards Bobby Moore, he's my mate and I played with Bobby at West Ham for a long time. It’s difficult.
“Bobby Charlton, again another incredible footballer, and Gazza, amazing. But Harry Kane is the best centre-forward in the world, he’s just a fantastic player. Great talent, great guy, family man, dedicated, trains properly, never hear anything bad about him, can do everything, score goals, make goals, head it, run, work, tackle - he does everything for the team, he’s a leader. Just an incredible player - 61 goals this year in Germany, crackers really what he's achieved from where he's come from.
“The reason he did it is because he dedicated himself, he practiced every day for an hour, hour-and-a-half after everybody else had gone in. He wanted to be a player, took the knocks, went out on loan lots of times, didn't really get many games, people didn't play him, but he didn’t give up, he kept working even harder until he finally got where he wants to be. For me, he is for sure the best centre-forward in the world.”
- BuzzBallz
2026 World Cup: Kane hoping to end 60 years of hurt for loyal fan base
England, with Kane leading the line, will get their latest World Cup quest up and running when facing Croatia at AT&T Stadium - the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise - on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel’s side are hoping to give a loyal, and success-starved, group of supporters plenty to shout about.
BuzzBallz is on a mission to bring some fun back to football fandom this summer - encouraging fans to get involved and embrace the lighter side of the game. To mark the 21,866 days since England last won a major international trophy, cult-favourite ready-to-drink brand BuzzBallz is giving away 21,866 products to fans who share creative, funny and unexpected photos or videos via social media showing where their BuzzBallz have turned up during the tournament.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
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