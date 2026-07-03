‘Makes people shut their mouth’ - Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo attracts more criticism than fellow GOAT Lionel Messi explained by CR7’s ex-Man Utd team-mate

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, fresh from savouring Saudi Pro League title glory with Al-Nassr, is gracing his sixth World Cup finals. He is now 41 years of age and boasts 232 caps and 146 goals for his country.

The most recent of those was recorded from the penalty spot in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the round of 32 at FIFA’s flagship event in North America. He found the target on two occasions during the group stage - with a brace being bagged against Uzbekistan.

That is a decent return for the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker, but he has seen Messi - through only three games so far - find the target on six occasions to lead the Golden Boot race alongside France captain Kylian Mbappe.

Plaudits have continued to rain down on the Argentine talisman, as he has become the all-time leading scorer at World Cup finals, with Messi being lauded for his ability to defy the ageing process and produce moments of match-altering magic.

In contrast, Ronaldo has sparked lively debate regarding his presence in the Portugal starting XI. Despite facing little serious competition for the central striking berth in Roberto Martinez’s plans, many have been quick to condemn the most remarkable of sporting specimens as a spent force.