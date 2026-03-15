Mbappe isn't the only player providing a selection boost for Alvaro Arbeloa. Carreras has also made significant strides in his recovery, completing part of the group session on Sunday. The coaching staff are optimistic about his availability, with the expectation that he will make the matchday roster for the showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

The defender is scheduled to participate in a final training session on Monday afternoon on English soil. Should he come through that session unscathed, he provides Arbeloa with much-needed tactical flexibility against a Manchester City side known for its relentless offensive pressure under Pep Guardiola.