Valverde Vinicius Real Madrid GFXGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: Fede Valverde is unbelievable! Hat-trick hero delivers Champions League masterclass - but how costly will Vinicius Jr's penalty miss prove?

Federico Valverde turned in a Champions League performance for the ages, bagging a first half hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Manchester City. The Uruguayan led a classic Madrid knockout performance, but a penalty miss from Vinicius Jr in the second half might have left the door open to a City comeback.

Man City were certainly the more dangerous of the two sides early on, and repeatedly exploited the Madrid right. But Los Blancos took the lead. Thibaut Courtois pinged the ball into the path of Valverde, who strode past Nico O'Reilly, rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma, and slotted home. He was at it again soon after. This time, Vinicius Jr was the architect, with a clever ball into Valverde's path - which the Uruguayan tucked into the far corner with his weaker foot. 

Still, there was more. His third was the pick of the bunch, three quick exchanges and a volleyed finish from close range - leaving Marc Guehi in the dust. City were shocked. Madrid led 3-0. 

It was almost four early in the second half. Brahim Diaz was allowed to surge through the middle near unchecked, but Donnarumma equalled his effort. The City goalkeeper provided another big moment 10 minutes later, saving Vinicius' penalty - even if the Brazilian's effort was relatively tame. 

And then Los Blancos had plenty of defending to do. Antoine Semenyo was a constant threat for City, and forced a duo of fine saves off the excellent Courtois. The Belgian provided another block soon after, an instinctive stop from O'Reilly. Otherwise, though, Madrid were happy to bunker in, and proved good value for the 3-0 win.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...

  • Thibaut Courtois 2026Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois  (8/10):

    Played an outrageous pass to set up Valverde's first. Made some ridiculous saves to top it off. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (5/10):

    A bit of a mixed bag. Had a really tough time against Doku early on. Had a few nice touches here and there, though. Very much still finding his feet.

    Antonio Rudiger (8/10):

    Loves his battles with Erling Haaland, and won this one. One goal-line clearance might yet be vital. 

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    A bit less steady than his centre-back partner, but helped out against Semenyo.

    Ferland Mendy (8/10):

    Played a more or less faultless 45 minutes before being removed at the half. Lacking in fitness but full of quality.

  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (9/10):

    Hard to remember a more complete Champions League performance. Scored 3 goals in his previous 75 UCL competitions, then bagged 3 in a 25 minute span here. Chipped in defensively, too.

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Not a game for tons of creativity, but his off-ball work was immense on the night. Fired narrowly wide in the second half.

    Aurelien Tchouameni (8/10):

    One of his best performances of the season. Held down the middle, forced City out wide, and passed it well. Jammed his foot on the hour mark and limped around thereafter. 

    Thiago Pitarch (7/10):

    A solid shift in the middle. Involved in the build up to the third and was calm on the ball. Not quite there physically, but has a real composure about him. 

  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Attack

    Brahim Diaz (8/10):

    Did a lot of the necessary off ball work, assisted Valverde, and was well-denied by Donnarumma. Effective in a more advanced role.

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    Set up the second with an incisive pass. Did pretty much everything right until he saw a poor penalty saved. That miss might yet be costly. 

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Fran Garcia (7/10):

    Thrown straight into the fire and did well on the left. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (7/10):

    Injected some life into the Madrid midfield in the second half. So, so valuable off the bench. 

    Manuel Angel (7/10):

    A vote of confidence for an academy kid, who turned in a solid 15 minutes. 

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. Has rather fallen out of the picture under the new manager. 

    Dani Carvajal (N/A):

    Late legs, and a few solid defensive moments. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (8/10):

    Not much of a game for tactical genius, but he got a fine showing out of his team. Rather Carlo Ancelotti-esque from the Spaniard. 

