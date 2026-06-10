Inspiration for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? Roger Milla, Rafa Marquez and Miroslav Klose among aging stars who shined at World Cup

There is a fine line between being an aging World Cup legend and simply not knowing when to walk away. Many have toed it over the years. Few get it right. Indeed, most the of the great get three, maybe four World Cups. Once the old legs start to kick in - or crumble away - then they are moved on.

And so we arrive at the concept of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing in 2026. Messi will turn 39 during the tournament. Ronaldo is even older, having celebrated his 41st birthday in February.

Both, of course, are legends who, on past achievement and current quality alone, are deserving of playing for their countries at this age. But they aren't the only ones to have done the same. There are, in fact, plenty of big names who had seminal moments in the dying embers of their careers. Some were memorable for achievements. Others, not so much.

GOAL looks at some aging legends and how they performed in their latter World Cup years...