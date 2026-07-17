PSG decide against launching Michael Olise bid as Bayern Munich & France star eyes Real Madrid switch

PSG's shift in strategy is a direct response to the astronomical fees that defined the Neymar and Lionel Messi eras. Club officials have reportedly decided that "it is better to look for the new Olise than Olise," prioritising emerging talents before their transfer values skyrocket.

The Parisian hierarchy are wary of being dragged into another "nightmare" transfer saga. They want to avoid situations that put "the knife at the throat" regarding Financial Fair Play regulations and the club's wage structure.

With Olise likely to command a salary exceeding €20m per year, PSG will instead focus on domestic prospects. Ligue 1 talents such as Maghnes Akliouche and Oumar Diomande are now firmly on Luis Enrique’s radar.