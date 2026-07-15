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Michael OliseGetty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Michael Olise wants Real Madrid! Bayern Munich star ready to push for big transfer to unite with France co-star Kylian Mbappe

M. Olise
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Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is eager to join Real Madrid this summer following another outstanding season in Germany. The France international has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in world football, and he now views the Spanish giants as the absolute perfect environment to take the next major step in his rapidly accelerating career.

  • A stellar season and Madrid's massive interest

    According to Foot Mercato, Olise wants to leave Bayern Munich to join Real Madrid during the current transfer window. The Spanish club have shown immense interest in securing his signature. Writing for Marca, journalist Pablo Polo stated Madrid would go to great lengths to land him now.

    After an exceptional domestic campaign, Olise played a perfect World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe for France. However, they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Spain in the semi-final and will now face the loser of England and Argentina in the third-place play-off.


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    Mourinho scouting mission and Bayern resistance

    Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has closely monitored the situation, even attending the DFB-Pokal final on May 23 to scout Olise live. Invited by Stuttgart board member Fabian Wohlgemuth, Mourinho watched from the VIP box as Bayern Munich faced Stuttgart in Berlin.

    However, Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness remained defiant regarding the future of the winger. Speaking to Sky Sport Germany, Hoeness stated: "Mourinho can keep five eyes on Olise, but he won't get him." Despite this firm public stance, Bayern Munich have internally braced for his departure.

  • Record fee demanded by the German giants

    Extracting Olise from Germany will require a colossal financial package. Reports suggest that Bayern will demand at least €200 million to even consider sanctioning a transfer this summer.

    The attacker, whose current contract runs until June 2029, firmly feels that Real Madrid provide the absolute best platform to reach a new level in his career. In preparation for a massive bid, the club hierarchy at Bayern Munich have already initiated contact with several potential replacements. Among those candidates, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola is highly appreciated by the recruitment department, as the German club look to safeguard their attacking options.

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    What comes next for the winger?

    Crucial talks regarding the future of Olise are expected to take place immediately after the conclusion of the World Cup. Real Madrid will need to formalise their massive interest with an official bid, while Bayern Munich must decide whether to negotiate or strictly hold out for their astronomical asking price.

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