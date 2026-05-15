Premier League stepping stone for Cesc Fabregas? ‘Crystal Palace could be that’ as World Cup-winning Como boss builds towards Chelsea return

Having parted company with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior during the 2025-26 campaign - with the latter taking in just 23 games at the helm - FA Cup final-bound Chelsea are currently working under the guidance of interim boss Calum McFarlane.

A permanent appointment in west London will be made during the close season, with the merits of Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Xabi Alonso all being considered. Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who has been out of work since being sacked by Real Madrid in January, has emerged as favourite to take over at the Bridge.

It has, however, been suggested that efforts could be made to bring another ex-Spain international into the dugout. Fabregas has impressed many in his first coaching post at Como - leading them to promotion into Serie A and contention for Champions League qualification. The 39-year-old spent five years with Chelsea as a player between 2014 and 2019, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

He is expected to fill a prominent managerial post at some point in the not too distant future, but questions have been asked of whether he boasts the required experience to occupy the hottest of seats in London. It could be that another role in the English capital - as Oliver Glasner prepares to sever ties with Palace - offers Fabregas a springboard to bigger things.