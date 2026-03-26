Has Oliver Glasner talked himself out of contention for Man Utd job? Departing Crystal Palace boss sent ‘stepping stone’ warning

Glasner saw his stock soar when working in German football with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt - with Europa League glory being savoured with the latter in 2022. He was lured to England in February 2024.

The 51-year-old remained on an upward career trajectory when overseeing a first major trophy win for Palace - as they stunned Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final. The Eagles went on to beat Liverpool in the Community Shield while making their way into continental competition.

A productive run to the Conference League quarter-finals has been enjoyed this season, but ultimate success there will not be enough to keep Glasner in south London. He has already announced that a fresh start will be sought when his current contract expires in the summer.

It was suggested at one stage that Glasner could be lined up as Manchester United’s next permanent manager, as they work under the guidance of interim boss Michael Carrick for now. He is, however, considered to have tumbled down that pecking order.