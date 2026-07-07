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Refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina responds to Donald Trump's 'very suspect' claims about World Cup official Raphael Claus
Collina stands by 'valued' Claus
The officiating at the 2026 World Cup has been thrust into the political spotlight with Collina leading the defence of referee Claus. The Brazilian official found himself at the centre of a storm after sending off USMNT striker Folarin Balogun during a group stage fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a decision that eventually drew the ire of the White House.
In an official statement, Collina made FIFA's stance clear: "FIFA recognises Raphael Claus as one of the world's leading professional referees and a valued member of Team One at the FIFA World Cup. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Raphael Claus is refereeing at his second FIFA World Cup, having been with us in Qatar in 2022. He is an experienced and highly respected referee, and we maintain full confidence in him as a trusted match official."
- AFP
Trump blasts 'suspect' officiating
The controversy stems from a clash between Balogun and Tarik Muharemovic, where a VAR intervention upgraded a foul to a red card for "serious foul play." Trump, who successfully lobbied FIFA President Gianni Infantino to have the resulting one-match ban suspended, did not hold back in his assessment of the man in the middle during a speech at the White House.
Trump questioned the referee’s motives and history, stating: "That wasn't a foul... that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. Like, you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot... these were two great athletes that got tangled up. This referee is a little bit suspect. If you check his past, I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy, but very suspect."
Politics and football collide on the world stage
The unprecedented move to suspend Balogun's ban allowed the striker to feature in the USA's round of 16 tie against Belgium, much to the frustration of rival nations. The decision to intervene in sporting discipline via high-level political discussion has sent shockwaves through the tournament's governing structures.
Collina has found himself increasingly busy during this tournament, recently overseeing significant rule changes regarding time-wasting and injury feigning. However, this direct challenge to the integrity of an official represents a new level of friction between the tournament hosts and the governing body’s refereeing department.
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USMNT exit despite Balogun starting
Despite the political maneuvering and the successful appeal to get their star forward back on the pitch, the tournament ended in heartbreak for the United States. The co-hosts were comfortably swatted aside by Belgium in a 4-1 defeat, rendering the drama surrounding the suspension moot in the context of their World Cup ambitions.
The fallout from Trump's comments is expected to linger, however, as FIFA remains protective of its match officials. While the USMNT campaign is over, the debate regarding the independence of FIFA’s judicial bodies continues to rage, especially after other nations began citing the USA's success as a precedent for their own disciplinary appeals.
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