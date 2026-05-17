‘Big secret’ or ‘bored’? Pep Guardiola’s Man City future predicted by body language expert after Catalan coach walked away from post-match interview

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the City boss is showing no signs of a man ready to walk away from the Etihad Stadium. Despite the intense speculation surrounding his future, Stanton believes the Spaniard’s current demeanor points toward a continuation of his dominant reign in the Premier League. “Pep Guardiola is here to stay,” Stanton told OLBG. “There has been a lot of speculation that he could step back this summer but everything we see from him right now suggests he has actually found a new passion for his job."

“I think he was being truthful when he told reporters... that he has one more year left on his contract and he intends to see it through. We haven’t been seeing excessive blink rates. We’re not seeing physiological signs of stress. His eye contact is great. His body language is not contradicting what he’s saying and expressing. He seems genuinely happy. The microexpressions from Guardiola in the last week have been of joy and happiness, even before City lifted another trophy against Chelsea,” Stanton added, suggesting that the manager is looking to reinvent himself and his team once again.



