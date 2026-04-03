GOAL
Pep Guardiola praises 'absolute legend' Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool star's final showdown against Man City
Guardiola hails one of the greats
As the curtain begins to fall on one of the Premier League's most iconic individual careers, Guardiola has stopped to offer his respect. Addressing the media ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium, the Manchester City manager did not hold back in his admiration for the forward who has so often been the thorn in his side.
“One of the greats. What a player! I think he's an incredible human being,” Guardiola told reporters. “Goals and assists, an absolute legend for Liverpool and for the whole Premier League for what he has done. I think it's a good moment to say goodbye to him in this country tomorrow, he deserves the incredible recognition that he has given to world football, especially in this country.”
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Salah's final City showdown
The upcoming cup fixture at the Etihad marks the final time Salah will face Manchester City in a Liverpool shirt. Since arriving from Roma in 2017, the 33-year-old has established himself as a clinical presence in this specific rivalry, scoring a total of 255 goals for the club across all competitions.
Despite Liverpool’s struggles this term, which see them sitting fifth in the Premier League table, Salah remains a primary threat for Arne Slot's side. Guardiola is acutely aware of the Egyptian's record, with the forward having netted 13 times in 25 appearances against the Citizens over the years, though he has failed to find the net in their two previous encounters this season.
Slot backs star for silverware
While Guardiola is focused on stopping him, Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping Salah can sprinkle some final magic on his Anfield legacy. Slot confirmed that the forward is fit and available for the trip to Manchester, insisting that the Egyptian remains fully committed to the cause despite his impending departure.
“What has happened since he announced it is what he completely deserves,” Slot said. “An unbelievable career at this club, every three days, winning trophies, I saw a beautiful picture of him in front of all the trophies he won, so I hope he can add two more before the end of the season. If we have a Mo in the form he's been in in so many years that will be a big help for us.”
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Guardiola wary of Liverpool threat
Beyond the individual brilliance of Salah, Guardiola also touched upon the state of the Liverpool squad. Despite a run of three league games without a win putting their top-four hopes in jeopardy, the City boss believes the foundation is there for the Reds to remain competitive in the long term, regardless of Salah's exit.
“The team made an incredible investment last season to be there many years, they are in the Champions League,” Guardiola added, referring to Liverpool’s upcoming quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain. “It is a top contender, top class players.”