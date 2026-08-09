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Omar Marmoush brace and Antoine Semenyo masterclass see Manchester City brush aside Atletico Madrid
Semenyo sparks second-half turnaround
Man City’s tactical evolution under Maresca took another significant step forward in South Korea as they dismantled Atletico Madrid in a clinical second-half display. The Premier League champions showed flashes of brilliance throughout the contest, but it was the introduction of direct wing play that eventually broke Diego Simeone’s resolute defensive structure. Semenyo was the primary architect of the victory, terrorising the Atletico full-backs with his pace and power on the left flank. His contribution was pivotal, proving to be the difference-maker in a match that City largely controlled despite falling behind in the first half.
The breakthrough for the English side came through a moment of pure individual grit and skill from Semenyo in the 57th minute. The winger managed to slide and keep the ball from going out for a throw-in, bounced back to his feet in one fluid motion, and skipped past his marker before driving into the penalty area. He delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Omar Marmoush, who was perfectly positioned to tap home from point-blank range. Just two minutes later, the duo combined again in almost identical fashion.
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Maresca’s tactical blueprint takes shape
It was clear from the opening whistle that Maresca has already instilled a specific philosophy into this squad during their tour of Asia. The emphasis on utilizing width was evident, with Savinho and Semenyo instructed to hug the touchlines and take on their markers at every opportunity. Savinho, in particular, was electric in the early stages, cutting in from the right to unleash a curling effort that whistled just past the post.
Despite City's dominance, they found themselves behind against the run of play in the 43rd minute. A corner from the Spanish side was only partially cleared to the edge of the area, where Morten Hjulmand managed to keep the attack alive. He prodded a clever ball through a crowded box to find 16-year-old wonderkid Jorge Dominguez, who showed remarkable composure to poke the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was a rare lapse in concentration for a City defence that had otherwise looked solid, with Vitor Reis making a notable impression at the back.
Atletico struggle to contain City pressure
Simeone’s side struggled to cope with the sustained pressure applied by the Premier League side, particularly after the hour mark when wholesale changes disrupted their rhythm. Atletico made nine substitutions in the 64th minute, which included the introduction of local hero Kang-In Lee, but they were unable to regain a foothold in the match. Prior to the changes, Jan Oblak had been kept busy, notably denying Tijjani Reijnders in the opening two minutes after Dani Martinez had gifted the ball to the City midfielder.
The Spanish giants did have their moments, particularly through Obed Vargas, who forced a save from Donnarumma after Koke had robbed Kovacic of possession in a dangerous area. Later in the half, Kang-In had a chance to equalise but sent his shot high over the crossbar after meeting a cutback in the box. As the clock ticked down, City remained the more likely to score again. Divin Mubama missed a golden opportunity when he was played through one-on-one, seeing his shot saved by substitute goalkeeper Salvi Esquivel.
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Ait Nouri seals the deal in Seoul
The victory was finally secured in the 90th minute by Rayan Ait Nouri, who displayed great persistence after missing a similar chance just seconds earlier. Mubama was the provider this time, sliding a clever pass into the path of the marauding wing-back, who made no mistake by drilling his finish into the bottom corner of the net. The goal served as a fitting end to a performance that reflected City’s superiority in both possession and chance creation.
This result concludes a successful Asian tour for City, which included a draw against Inter Milan in Hong Kong and a victory over the K-League All Stars. The squad now turns its attention to the Community Shield at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff next weekend, where they will face Arsenal in the traditional season curtain-raiser.
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